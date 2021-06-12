Russia tries to contain a new wave of Covid-19





MOSCOW Russian officials on Saturday tried to slow the spread of a new wave of coronavirus, ordering workers in Moscow to rest next week and pleading with the population to use the widely available vaccines. The biggest point appeared in Moscow, the Russian capital, which reported 6,701 new cases on Saturday more than double the increase five days ago, and the highest total of a day since December. Mayor Sergey S. Sobyanin said the situation had deteriorated significantly over the past week and that thousands of hospital beds were being restored to provide care for Covid-19 patients. According to epidemiologists, it is now necessary to at least slow down, if not stop, the spread of the virus, Mr Sobyanin said on his blog. Bars and restaurants will be asked to stop serving customers at 11pm, food areas in shopping malls will be closed and public playgrounds and playgrounds will be closed, Mr Sobyanin said. Most employers will be required to keep paid workers at home next week. However, Mr Sobyanin did not impose new restrictions on eating indoors beyond the 11pm break, reflecting the Kremlin ‘s economic priority in its policies during the pandemic.

Overall, Russia reported 13,510 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since February and a 50 percent increase from a week earlier. Just as troubling to epidemiologists is that Russia’s vaccination campaign seems to be stalling. President Vladimir V. Putin said on Saturday that 18 million people had been vaccinated in the country, which is less than 13 percent of the population, even though Russia’s shooting at Sputnik V had been widely available for months. For now, we can vaccinate everyone in Russia given the volume of vaccine being produced, Mr Putin said at an annual state awards ceremony in the Kremlin on Saturday, according to Interfax. The question is, as always a typical phenomenon here people are careful about all such procedures. The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against coronavirus, according to a peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet in January. But polls show that nearly two-thirds of Russians say they do not plan to get the vaccine. Analysts attribute the Russians’ reluctance to a seemingly contradictory mix of factors: widespread distrust of the authorities on the one hand, and frequent state television reports describing the coronavirus as largely possible or not very dangerous on the other. Russian officials often claim that the country has treated the coronavirus better than the West. There have been no large-scale blockages in the country since last summer. The official death toll stands at 126,073, but the extremely high death toll over the past year suggests the actual number is several times higher. Now, with Western countries emerging from the blockade, Russia risks entering a new wave of the virus. And officials have begun to acknowledge that the pandemic will not end in the country anytime soon unless vaccination rates are drastically accelerated.

Until we have really mass vaccination, the city will be constantly getting sick, Mr Sobyanin said on Saturday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos