Shocked football world gatherings around Christian Eriksen | Euro2020 news





Football players and fans take to social media to send their wishes for the recovery of the Danish midfielder after his collapse during the Euro 2020 match.

Shocking footballers and fans flooded social media to send wishes to Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his Euro 2020 home game against Finland. The 29-year-old suddenly fell to the ground in the 42nd minute of Saturday while running near the left lane of Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. He was resurrected by medical staff and then taken to hospital. UEFA, the governing body of the tournament, said Eriksen was in a stable condition, while the Danish football federation said he was awake. The match resumed at 18:30 GMT. Earlier, the dramatic scenes had brought an immediate sense of shock to the stadium, where around 15,000 fans fell into silent silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands, before cheers by the name Eriksens filled the Park from fans of both teams. A loud shout was raised by all supporters when stadium announcers said in a statement on the video screen Eriksen was steady and smart. This is definitely the video of the day. Finnish fans cheering Christians and Danes singing Eriksen. This is absolutely brilliant. Beautiful scenes. pic.twitter.com/PtapEaN7Uk FootballBible (@FootballBible) June 12, 2021 Later Saturday, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored a goal as his country took on Russia and celebrated by running towards a TV camera and saying I love you for Eriksen. Both are teammates at the Italian club Inter Milan. Lukaku scores and dedicates his goal to Christian Eriksen on camera:# EURO2020 #BEL pic.twitter.com/myimZXhO1G Pambuku CE (@JambaeSports) June 12, 2021 The incident involving Eriksen sparked strong support for the player on social media, with current and former footballers sending their prayers for his recovery. Fight for your life #eriksen we pray for you Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 12, 2021 Prayer with Christian Eriksen and his family Please be okay Cash (@ mattycash622) June 12, 2021 My prayers go out Jadon Sancho (Sanchooo10) June 12, 2021 Fabrice Muamba, who also collapsed on the field in 2012 at White Hart Lane while playing for Bolton against Tottenham, said on Twitter Please God. Please God fabrice muamba (@ fmuamba6) June 12, 2021 “Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” said Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram. The football world stands together hoping for good news. I’m not sure I’ll find you on the field soon, Chris! Stay strong! Eriksen’s teammate at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez, also wrote: Come on Chris! Please Chris, as the club posted on Twitter, Forza Chris, all our thoughts are with you! Forza Chris, all our thoughts are with you! Inter (@Inter_en) June 12, 2021 His Inter Milan team-mate and Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi simply wrote on Twitter Eriksen Please. Eriksen Please pic.twitter.com/tMCfU19rX3 achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) June 12, 2021 Tottenham, for whom Eriksen made 305 appearances for seven years starting in 2013, said, all our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. All our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021 The Canadian national team also sent its best wishes to Eriksen and his family. The thoughts of everyone at Canada Soccer are with Christian Eriksen, his family, teammates and everyone in the Danish football family and beyond. Football in Canada (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 12, 2021 Mesut Ozil, attacking midfielder for the Turkish club Fenerbahce, expressed his shock and said, We were all with you. Shocked. We are all with you, Christian Eriksen Please be well. Mesut zil (@ MesutOzil1088) June 12, 2021







