Yair Lapid will not be the next Israel Leader. But he is the power behind the throne.





Mr. Lapid completed his military service as a writer in a military magazine, later following his fathers as a professional journalist. In the 1990s, he slipped between several prominent positions within the Israeli cultural institution, balancing his column with a television talk show, while also starring in a number of films, writing novels and even writing dramas and television dramas. By the 2000s, Mr. Lapid had become one of Israel’s most recognizable television hosts and commentators, noted for his uncompetitive style of questioning and mid-street columns. He started planning for a political career towards the end of the decade and in 2012 formed his central, secular party, Yesh Atid, or There Is a Future. He suddenly took second place after Mr. Netanyahu Likud in a general election in 2013, entering a coalition government led by Netanyahu and Mr. Lapid became finance minister. Mr Lapid was neither the first nor the last newcomer to try to break the mold of Israeli politics with a new centrist party. But for Mr. Lapids’s earliest political allies, there was a dynamism in his brand of centrism that they thought was original. I felt I could go home, said Yael German, once the leader of a left-wing party, Meretz, who later joined Yesh Atid and became one of its first lawmakers. It was all I could think of by setting boundaries on religious parties, talking about civil marriage, LGBT rights, giving up occupied territories, two states for two peoples. Meretz was always very left to me, very extreme, added Mrs. German. But Yair was not. To Mr. Lapids critics, however, there was a shallowness in his politics and an arrogance in his manner. What the Allies saw as an ability to overcome the left and the right, others considered the lack of ideological clarity. Satirists created a website, known as Lapidomator, that allowed users to generate blank statements on any given topic mocking the perceived emptiness of Mr. Lapids’s ideas.

