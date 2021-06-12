Captain, Sisodia in the war of words about the state of school education





A bitter war of words has erupted between Punjab (CM) Prime Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi (AAP) Party leader Manish Sisodia over the 2019-20 Performance Appraisal Index. In the School Education Performance Score Index released by the Center on June 5, Punjab topped the table with a score of 929 out of 1000, followed by Chandigarh (912) and Tamil Nadu (906). While Delhi is number six in these rankings. While Sisodia, who is also the education minister in Delhi, on Saturday claimed a secret friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amarinder, the latter said the VET was weeping dirty before his imminent disappearance from Punjab in the 2022 assembly polls . Sisodia claimed that Punjabs government schools are in a miserable condition, however the central report says the schools are excellent. This shows the jugalband between the two leaders, he added. Captain (Amarinder Singh) has received Modiji blessings. Delhis schools are listed far below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been closed in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private units but Punjab is ranked at the top, he said. Sisodia claimed that Punjabs government schools have poor educational facilities for students and parents prefer to send their children to private schools. The index is an attempt to hide the Punjab government’s incompetence in the field of school education, he claimed. Maybe later, the government could release a report saying Punjabs hospitals are the best. There is a secret friendship between Modigi and Captain, Sisodia added. Laughing at the accusations, Amarinder said the VET leadership was so obsessed with electoral politics that it saw polling plots even in something as basic as school education. The fact was that the VET, which had failed to do any harm to the Punjabs political arena over the past four years, starting with its poor performance in the 2017 election, could see the disorder it was facing in 2022, he added. Come to Punjab and I will show you through our schools. Repairing state schools was an exercise undertaken by the congressional government as a top priority, and the Performance Appraisal Index reflected the success of those efforts, Amarinder said. If you’re really interested in improving Delhi ‘s education system, maybe you should do a juggling with me, and I’ll teach you how to manage things better, Amarinder said. From a ranking of 22 in the previous index that was in place when I passed as CM to the No. 1 degree, school education in Punjabs has undergone a massive transformation, CM said. Your political dialogues cannot undermine this success, he said, calling Sisodia’s comments a notable case of sour grapes. Meanwhile, Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said teachers and Punjab education department staff have worked hard to bring the state to the top position. He added that this also helped increase enrollment by about 15% in government schools. More than three lakh students from private schools have relocated to government schools in the past two years, Singla said.

