All hot air: UK committed to climate action but not to new funding | Climate change
Boris Johnson has set his goal to return better to the world, to protect the natural environment and wildlife, and to tackle the climate crisis, at the G7 summit in Cornwall. But he made no new funding for the initiative, and other G7 leaders showed little sign of moving forward with money pledges that activists said were needed to help developing countries cope with the climate emergency.
Announcing the $ 500 million to be spent on a blue planet fund to protect oceans and coastal areas in poor countries, he said: “As democratic nations, we have a responsibility to help developing countries reap the benefits of growing clean through a fair and transparent G7 system has an unparalleled opportunity to spur a global green industrial revolution, with the potential to transform the way we live.
Sir David Attenborough, a naturalist, told G7 leaders: The natural world today is much smaller. Our planet is warming rapidly The decisions we make this decade in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations are the most important in human history.
However, a pledge of $ 500 million is not new money, but was contained in the Conservative Manifesto in 2019 and will come from the $ 11.6 billion in climate finance that the UK has agreed to spend over the next five years helping developing countries.
Damian Green, the former de facto deputy prime minister, said the 500 million Blue Planet Fund was announced last year and certainly has important work to do in biodiversity and conservation around the world. But there is no new money being announced today, which is becoming a model after announcements about vaccines and girls education.
The G7 summit was intended to be an important post on stage on the road to vital UN talks later this year, called Cop26, to be hosted by Johnson in Glasgow. The world’s richest democracies, the UK, US, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the EU reaffirmed their goal of keeping global warming at no more than 1.5C.
Along with their emissions commitments, they were also expected to increase financial assistance to the developing world, to help poor countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the effects of extreme weather. Rich countries pledged in 2009 to ensure that poor countries would receive $ 100 billion a year in climate finance by 2020, but that target has not yet been met.
Activists warned developing countries would lose faith in the rich world without new funding and face growing difficulties in tackling the climate crisis if long-held promises were not fulfilled. They said the best return plan was vague and little more than a label, containing some concrete measures.
Green blamed the failure to announce new finances directly on governments’ decision to cut overseas aid, which has removed pressure from other countries to come up with new finances for the developing world.
He said the UK cut from 0.7% to 0.5% of aid had prevented finance ministers from agreeing on a funding plan before the summit began. So it is now up to the leaders, in the last 24 hours, to get their checkbooks and decide how they will share the bill to pay the ambitions in the press release.
John Sauven, CEO of Greenpeace UK, said: “Despite the bites of green sound, Johnson has simply warmed up to old promises and implemented his plan hypocritically, rather than taking real action to address the climate and emergency nature. While commitments to give more support to developing nations are absolutely vital, until they absorb the cash, they were not taking anything for granted.
The terrible record of rich nations to honor commitments made over a decade ago on climate finance, along with the UK decision to cut its aid budget, make it difficult to get the so-called Construction Plan Best for the World with nothing more than a pinch of salt.
Downing Street said the UK blue planet fund would support countries including Ghana, Indonesia and the Pacific Islands to combat unsustainable fishing, restore coastal ecosystems such as mangrove swamps and coral reefs, and reduce marine pollution.
The G7 is also expected to adopt a natural compact to stop and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, in line with a global goal to protect at least 30% of land and 30% of the ocean by 2030 that all countries are being encouraged to are registered until this year.
picture credit
