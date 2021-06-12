COVID ‘Roots’, protest, Barbecue on the beach on tap for Day 2

FALMOUTH, President of EnglandJoe Bidenand leaders of some of the world’s richest nations spent Saturday formulating a strategy to counter China’s growing influence and looking for ways to avert another global health crisis like COVID-19.

And at the end of the day? There was a barbecue on the beach.

Saturday was Day 2 e Group Seven summit in Cornwall, England. The meeting is the first personal meeting of leaders since the start of the coronavirus crisis and much of the discussion has focused on what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the most miserable pandemic the world has faced for at least our entire lives.

Here are five key moments from Saturday:

The roots of the pandemic

A session on health policies focused on addressing the root causes of COVID-19 pandemic on a global level. The G-7 leaders were joined in that discussion by their counterparts from South Korea, South Africa, Australia and India, the Secretary-General of the United Nations and other leaders of international organizations.

Leaders expected to release what they are calling the “Carbis Bay Declaration,” which will include a series of recommendations and steps the G-7 countries will take to prevent a pandemic in the future.

These steps include shortening the time taken to develop and license vaccines, treatments, and diagnoses for any future illness below 100 days; commitment to strengthen global surveillance networks and genomic determination capacity; and support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organization.

Johnson said G-7 leaders will be required to donate 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine sites over the next year. Ahead of the summit, Biden pledged to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to nearly 100 lower-income countries and the African Union. Johnson said his country would donate more than 100 million doses, possibly of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

China and the West

The White House says it is not seeking to make China the “core issue” while Biden is in Europe. But Beijing’s economic development model, human rights record in Xinjiang and a lack of transparency on a range of issues from environmental to labor standards dominated Saturday’s discussions.

G-7 leaders launched a new global infrastructure initiative called “Back to the World”. It is being framed as an alternative to China’s “Belt and Roads Initiative”, a massive multibillion-dollar development project involving dozens of countries and whose overall idea is to update and reinvent the ancient Silk Road connecting China with Europe and Wider. China has aided finances, often through predatory loans, international railways, highways, ports and other large infrastructure as part of its initiative.

With their new initiative, G-7 leaders expect to collectively capitalize hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investments for low- and middle-income countries in the coming years.

“This is about providing a positive, positive, alternative vision for the world than the one presented by China,” the White House said of its plan.

On Monday, Biden will travel to Brussels for the NATO military alliance meeting, and for the first time NATO countries will address the security challenge from China directly in a statement, according to the White House.

Guns around the world, and each other

Biden wrapped his arm around French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke amicably on the sidelines of Friday’s summit. And Macron returned the favor, reflecting what appears to be a warm and friendly relationship between the leaders.

On Saturday, Biden and Macron had a more formal opportunity to rekindle their apparent boom as they met for a bilateral meeting.

The sun is shining, they were on this beach, I’m fine, Biden told reporters before the meeting as he and Macron sat next to each other against an aquamarine water. And I am with the president of France. It makes me feel even better.

Macron, citing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, said what is needed among G-7 leaders is the co-operation he said Biden is providing.

“I think it is very good to have a US president at the club and very willing to cooperate,” he said. “And I think what you’re demonstrating is that leadership is partnership.

Among the topics covered during their meeting: climate issues and the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, reform of the international tax system and other foreign policy priorities such as China and Russia.

Asked if he agreed with Biden that America is back, Macron replied, “Definitely.”

Protests on land and sea

Protesters seeking to disrupt the three-day summit have come out in full force. Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the streets and marched through the streets on Friday as climate activist group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest against what it said was that the G-7 nations did not honor the global climate commitments made in Paris in 2015.

On Saturday, protesters headed for the sea, among other protest actions.

An environmental group called Surfers Against Sewageda protested on stage near Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth. Surfersgrabbed surfboards, kayaks, snorkels and other equipment and headed for the water to draw attention to threats to the oceans and climate.

Extinguish the Rebellion organized a football game between fans and environmentalists. But the match, which took place a day after the UEFA Euro football championship that started across Europe, came with the atwist: the referee was a banker.

“The games have been manipulated to illustrate how greed and corporate finances are a corrupting influence not only in (football) but, more significantly, in climate politics,” said a statement issued by the event organizers.

Barbecue on the beach

How do you go about dinner with the queen?

With a beach barbecue, no less.

On Friday evening, G-7 leaders and their families dined with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal Family with spicy melon, bone-roasted turbos and pavlova English strawberries. Saturday dinner was a less formal affair.

Carrie Johnson, wife of Boris Johnson, hosted a barbecue on Carbis Bay beach for the leaders and their families. Dinner included scallops, Curgurrell crab claws and Portscatho mackerel, followed by cypress and Newlyn lobster.

Afterwards, the VIPs were offered roasted brie, hot rum with butter and toasted marshmallows around the sand fires. And to drink (it is, after all, the queen’s official birthday): sparkling wine, German Riesling, Australian Shiraz, Cornish beer and sparkling cocktails of the defensive lines.