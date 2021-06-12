International
Latest: WHO chief says need for vaccine exceeds G7 promises
The most recent meeting of the Group of Seven is being held in England:
FALMOUTH, England The head of the World Health Organization has welcomed the announcements about the sharing of vaccines coming out of the Group of Seven summit, but says we need more and we need them sooner.
The challenge, I told G-7 leaders, was that to end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Saturday at a summit in southwest England.
To do that, we need 11 billion doses, Tedros said, adding that it was essential that countries temporarily give up intellectual property protection for coronavirus vaccines.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit host, has said the group will promise at least 1 billion doses, with half of that coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year.
Tedros reiterated his goal of vaccinating 30% of each country’s population by the end of 2021. He said achieving the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July and 250 million more by September.
___
FALMOUTH, England British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, have welcomed leaders from South Korea, Australia and South Africa, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, to the Group of Seven summit on the UK coast. South-west.
Leaders slammed into the elbow and posed for Saturday on a pristine beach in Cornwall.
The G-7 nations are the UK, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. The British government said guest nations were invited to attend the summit as part of the Johnsons Global Britain agenda and that the expanded group could help the G-7 intensify cooperation between democratic worlds and technologically advanced nations.
India was also invited, but its delegation is not attending in person due to the severe coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The leaders, whose 3-day summit is scheduled to end on Sunday, are expected to commit to a new plan, called the Carbis Bay Declaration, to destroy future pandemics within the first 100 days.
___
NEWLYN, England US First Lady Jill Biden met on Saturday with members of an organization that teaches surfing to military veterans, first responders and their families.
Biden told Bude Surf Veterans members that she had a white board of her own with a large butterfly. She met them at a picnic table outside a contemporary art gallery overlooking Mounts Bay as President Joe Biden attended the Group of Seven summit in southwest England.
Jill Biden noticed that the water is so soothing and talked about participating in the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for the wounded and wounded military and women founded by Prince Harry of Britain. She added that she has not yet visited New Zealand and Australia.
___
CARBIS BAY, England French President Emmanuel Macron says it is good that US President Joe Biden is able to lead through cooperation, adding that the United States is definitely back as Europe’s partner.
Biden and Macron met on Saturday as part of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, where they and other leaders of the world’s richest democracies are discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the environment, national security, relations with China and economic issues.
Former US President Donald Trump took a hostile approach to NATO allies, but Macron said Biden has shown that leadership is partnership.
The desire for cooperation awaits both ways. Biden described the European Union as too strong and vibrant, which he said not only helps address economic challenges but also provides a backbone for NATO.
___
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in England.
A spokesman for the German chancellor posted on Twitter two photos of leaders sitting at a table in Carbis Bay on Saturday.
At noon, on the second day of the G7 summit, the chancellor spoke with US President Biden between working meetings, “read the caption accompanying the photos.
Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert did not give any details about what the two discussed.
Merkel, who is leaving office later this year, plans to visit Biden in Washington next month. The president invited him to the White House earlier this week.
___
FALMOUTH, England Hundreds of environmental protesters marched on the Cornish coast Saturday morning in a bid to draw the attention of world leaders and international media who have descended on south-west England for the G-7 summit.
Some protesters started sailing at sea, while others sunbathed on the beach with masks of leaders’ faces.
A crowd of surfers, kayakers and swimmers gathered on a beach in Falmouth on Saturday for a mass protest organized by the Surfers Against Sewerage group, which is campaigning for more action to protect the oceans.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are meeting near the city of St. Louis. Ives for talks focusing on pandemic and climate change.
Earlier, activists from Oxfam gathered on Falmouth Beach to protest climate change and put on masks depicting leaders attending the G-7 summit.
Max Lawson, Oxfams’ chief policy officer, said activists wanted the G-7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – to work for greater reductions in carbon emissions and to fund to help poor countries adapt to the impacts of climate change.
___
CARBIS BAY, England The White House says President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two delegations will have a working session and a smaller session as part of their meeting Wednesday in the Swiss city of Geneva. But the White House says it is still finalizing the meeting format.
The White House says a press conference with Biden alone is the right format to communicate the topics discussed, areas of agreement and sources of significant concern.
___
FALMOUTH, England British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a G-7 summit, as post-Brexit turmoil strained relations between Britain and the EU.
Johnson also met with bloc leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday at the Carbis Bay resort where G-7 leaders are meeting.
The two sides have been embroiled in an escalating diplomatic row over Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that has a land border with the bloc. The EU is outraged by Britain’s delay in enforcing new controls on some goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, while Britain says the controls are putting a heavy burden on businesses and destabilizing hard-won peace. in Northern Ireland.
Sput has drawn US President Joe Biden, worried about the possible threat of a peace deal in Northern Ireland.
The EU is threatening legal action if the UK does not fully implement controls, which include a ban on chilled meats such as sausages from England, Scotland and Wales going to Northern Ireland from next month.
Britain accuses the bloc of taking a purist approach to the rules and urged it to be more flexible to avoid what has been called the sausage war.
___
FALMOUTH, England US First Lady Jill Biden and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, have written a joint article on the importance of early childhood education after their visit to an elementary school on the outskirts of the G-7 summit in England.
The two women first met on Friday at a school in Cornwall, South West England, where they visited 4- and 5-year-olds and spoke with experts on early childhood development.
In their article, published on the CNN website on Saturday, they said the pandemic disruption has helped people focus on the things that matter most, and they share a common belief that the future should include a fundamental change in the way our countries approach the years of life faster.
If we care about the way children perform in school, how they achieve success in their careers when they are older, and their lifelong mental and physical health, then we need to care about how we are feeding their brains. , their experiences and relationships in the early years before school, they wrote.
They said business leaders, among other things, need to give more support to parents and carers in their workforce.
If we want strong economies and strong societies, we must make sure that those who raise and care for children receive the support they need, they added.
Biden is a perennial English teacher who focuses on education, a passion she shares with Kate, a mother of three young children.
