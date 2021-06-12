Trudeau discusses banned Michaels, foreign policy with G7 leaders on 2nd day of National Summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issues of two Canadian men arrested in China with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the first working session of the G7 Summit on Saturday, Global News has learned.

A Canadian government source told Global News that the two world leaders also discussed the countries’ common land borders, which has been closed to non-core travel since March 2020.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arbitrarily arrested in China in December 2018, in what is seen primarily as revenge for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou for extradition to the United States on fraud charges.

According to the source, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Trudeau to chair part of a session on the economy and infrastructure that held a major focus on China, where the “Two Michaels” were brought back.

Foreign policy is also on the agenda for a closed-door meeting between international leaders gathered in England to strategize on how to best address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

It has undertaken plans among G7 leaders on how to compete with the China Belt and Roads Event – an ambitious infrastructure project launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping and also referred to as the New Silk Road.

China is pouring billions of dollars into infrastructure investments in other countries, raising concerns about growing control and influence across the globe, as well as risky debt levels among participating nations.

The White House issued a statement Saturday saying Biden and other G7 leaders agreed to launch their global infrastructure plan called Build Back Better World (B3W), which aims to help low- and middle-income countries with infrastructure.

How to deal with China and its more aggressive stance is one of the challenges these countries face, including Canada, which has strong economic ties with the nation.

Trudeau is facing pressure from the Opposition Conservatives to be tougher on China. He has said in the past that his Liberal government is working hard to bring Spavor and Kovrig home and sees their detention as a tactic of revenge and pressure since Wanzhou was arrested.

Throughout the day, Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with the leaders of France, Italy and Germany. He met Johnson the day before.

















Spreading the vaccine campaign around the world to defeat COVID-19 is a key focus of the G7 Leaders Summit hosted by Johnson.

In one joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trudeau spoke of the “heavy human taxes” the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on worldwide.

The two leaders agreed to work together on a list of initiatives aimed at a “sustainable” post-COVID-19 regeneration, from developing cultural exchanges and making new commitments to promote gender equality, to strengthening multilateral cooperation by donating in the global vaccine distribution program known as COVAX.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement at the G7 leaders’ summit saying Canada will donate up to 100 million doses of vaccine to other countries, but it is not yet clear how many of them will come from supplies originally destined for Canada. .

As of Saturday, more than 63 percent of all Canadians had been partially vaccinated and more than 11 percent had been fully vaccinated, showed the latest data from covid19tracker.ca.

Public health officials have said Canada is expected to have enough doses to fully vaccinate any qualified Canadian by the end of September.

– With files from Canadian Press