International
Trudeau discusses banned Michaels, foreign policy with G7 leaders on 2nd day of National Summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issues of two Canadian men arrested in China with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the first working session of the G7 Summit on Saturday, Global News has learned.
A Canadian government source told Global News that the two world leaders also discussed the countries’ common land borders, which has been closed to non-core travel since March 2020.
Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arbitrarily arrested in China in December 2018, in what is seen primarily as revenge for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou for extradition to the United States on fraud charges.
Read more:
Queen Elizabeth at the G7: Should you enjoy it?
According to the source, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Trudeau to chair part of a session on the economy and infrastructure that held a major focus on China, where the “Two Michaels” were brought back.
Foreign policy is also on the agenda for a closed-door meeting between international leaders gathered in England to strategize on how to best address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.
It has undertaken plans among G7 leaders on how to compete with the China Belt and Roads Event – an ambitious infrastructure project launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping and also referred to as the New Silk Road.
China is pouring billions of dollars into infrastructure investments in other countries, raising concerns about growing control and influence across the globe, as well as risky debt levels among participating nations.
The White House issued a statement Saturday saying Biden and other G7 leaders agreed to launch their global infrastructure plan called Build Back Better World (B3W), which aims to help low- and middle-income countries with infrastructure.
How to deal with China and its more aggressive stance is one of the challenges these countries face, including Canada, which has strong economic ties with the nation.
Trudeau is facing pressure from the Opposition Conservatives to be tougher on China. He has said in the past that his Liberal government is working hard to bring Spavor and Kovrig home and sees their detention as a tactic of revenge and pressure since Wanzhou was arrested.
Throughout the day, Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with the leaders of France, Italy and Germany. He met Johnson the day before.
G7 Summit: Boris Johnson of the UK says the leaders’ meeting is a chance to learn from the lessons of COVID-19
Spreading the vaccine campaign around the world to defeat COVID-19 is a key focus of the G7 Leaders Summit hosted by Johnson.
In one joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trudeau spoke of the “heavy human taxes” the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on worldwide.
The two leaders agreed to work together on a list of initiatives aimed at a “sustainable” post-COVID-19 regeneration, from developing cultural exchanges and making new commitments to promote gender equality, to strengthening multilateral cooperation by donating in the global vaccine distribution program known as COVAX.
Read more:
ANALYSIS: Justin Trudeau traveled to the G7. Should he have? And should he quarantine once at home?
Trudeau is expected to make an announcement at the G7 leaders’ summit saying Canada will donate up to 100 million doses of vaccine to other countries, but it is not yet clear how many of them will come from supplies originally destined for Canada. .
As of Saturday, more than 63 percent of all Canadians had been partially vaccinated and more than 11 percent had been fully vaccinated, showed the latest data from covid19tracker.ca.
Public health officials have said Canada is expected to have enough doses to fully vaccinate any qualified Canadian by the end of September.
– With files from Canadian Press
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]