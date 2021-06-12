News Journal Archives on World War II, Thurgood Marshall, Ronald Reagan

International
June 13, 1987, by The News Journal
Reagan for Gorbachev: Break down this wall
BERLIN President Reagan, declaring in German that there is only one Berlin, stood in front of the Brandenburg Gate, the symbol of this divided city, on Friday, and challenged Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.
Secretary-General Gorbachev, if he wants peace, if he wants prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if he wants liberalization: Come here, at this gate, Reagan said. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.
As has been the case for every president since John F. Kennedy, the 110-mile city divided within East Germany symbolizes the harsh ends of East-West relations. Also, about 14,000 American troops are stationed here in a tangible display of Western commitment to the city. Since the end of World War II, Berlin has been under the jurisdiction of four Allied powers: the United States, Britain, France, and the Soviet Union.
On either side of the gate, the Berlin Wall extends around the western sector, forming a continuous strip of concrete, chain links, and barbed wire of 103 miles. Construction of the wall began on August 13, 1961, to stop the exodus of Eastern Europeans to the West.
June 14, 1967, from the Evening Journal
Scheduled approval has been seen in Marshall for the Supreme Court
The editors note: The wording in this story is how it appeared in 1967.
President Johnsons’s appointment of Attorney General Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court, the so-called first Negro seems certain to be confirmed when the Senate deals with him.
Johnsons’ announcement yesterday that he is appointing Marshall, 58, to succeed Associate Justice Tom C. Clark retired did not surprise either his attorney generals or critics.
Civil rights leaders around the nation today generally welcomed the appointment and praised Johnson for making it.
A senator who maintains close ties to the President said he felt Clarks’ designated successor would be either a Negro or a woman.
That man will be the first in everything he can, the senator told the President. Be willing to bet that if there is another vacancy, you must have a female member of the court.
June 15, 1940
The Nazis invade Paris; Britain will fight if France leaves
The main armies of France withdrew on 14 June far below abandoned Paris, occupied by the Germans, in the struggle against the retreat that was their last war move.
The other forces in the east claimed to have repulsed, with extraordinary losses, a German attack against China against the Maginot Line.
All but broken under the most powerful attack ever thrown against the people, Poilus who fought France’s main battle counterattacked with a desperate rage as they retired under Nazi pressure.
They did not even know if their command could continue the war.
Paris, from which the government had long since fled, was occupied by the Germans and surrounded by their armored units and infantry.
Tours, the new ministerial emergency headquarters from which Prime Minister Reynaud sent a final call to President Roosevelt last night for US assistance, was being abandoned for another shelter, apparently the seaport south of Bordeaux.
This darkest week in history for Britain and France withdrew from official circles today the assertion that whatever happens Britain will fight against Nazi Germany, as the press and radio turned their thirsty, speculative eyes to the prospects of American intervention.
Faced with the difficult fall of Paris after Italy entered the war as an enemy of the Allies, the British opened their bosom of war to make the immediate purchase of everything necessary to prosecute the conflict.
GROW U WHAT YOU MAY HAVE LOST:Pages of history: From the archives of the News Journal, the week of May 30th
June 18, 1994, by The News Journal
OJ Simpsons’s direction ends in arrest; charged with double murder
OJ Simpson was caught on his way Friday night after escaping charges of killing his ex-wife and her male friend and leading police along 60 miles of highways and city streets.
I can not express the fear I had that this case would not end as it ended, said Simpsons lawyer Robert Shapiro, who was previously worried that the former football great would kill himself.
The arrest just before 9pm reached the culmination of an incredible drama that took place on national TV live. Police first reported the charges against Simpson, then said he was missing and finally pursued him along the highways for more than an hour.
After the white Ford Bronco stopped at the Simpsons estate, a man believed to be his lifelong friend and his teammate, Al Cowlings, stepped out. Simpsons’s attorney arrived at the residence nearly an hour later and the arrest came a few minutes later.
