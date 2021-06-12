G7 leaders are committed to protecting the planet and global turbocharge green growth

G7 leaders to launch new infrastructure investment partnership today to boost global green economic growth as they commit to increasing international climate funding

UK launches 500m Blue Planet Fund to protect ocean and marine biodiversity

Comes as G7 is expected to adopt an Ambitious Nature Compact to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030

Sir David Attenborough will address leaders on the importance of action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees on the final day of the G7 Summit in Cornwall

G7 leaders are expected to agree on plans today (Sunday) to transform funding for infrastructure projects in developing countries, part of a number of measures at the Summit to address the climate crisis and protect nature.

The Build Back Better for the World plan will bring the G7 countries under the UK presidency together to develop a high-quality funding offer for vital infrastructure, from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia.

The new approach aims to give developing countries access to more finance, better and faster, while accelerating the global shift to renewable energy and sustainable technologies. The government will build on this with other countries ahead of the COP26 Summit in November.

The Prime Minister has also launched the UK Blue Planet Fund from deployments to the G7 Summit Ocean in Cornwall. The $ 500 million fund will support countries including Ghana, Indonesia and Pacific island states to tackle unsustainable fishing, protect and restore coastal ecosystems such as mangroves and coral reefs, and reduce marine pollution.

The G7 will adopt a Natural Compact at this afternoon meeting to stop and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, including supporting the global goal of conserving or protecting at least 30 percent of land and 30 percent of the ocean globally by the end of the decade.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Protecting our planet is the most important thing we as leaders can do for our people. There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth. As democratic nations, we have a responsibility to help developing countries reap the benefits of clean growth through a fair and transparent system. The G7 has an unparalleled opportunity to lead a Green Industrial Revolution, with the potential to transform the way we live.

The G7 is also expected to commit to halving their emissions by 2030 compared to 2010. The UK is already going even further, pledging to reduce emissions by at least 68% by 2030 to 1990 levels ( 58% reduction in 2010 levels).

Leaders will set out the action they will take to reduce carbon emissions, including measures to end all stationary coal as soon as possible, ending almost all direct government support for the sector. of fossil fuel energy abroad and the removal of petrol and diesel cars.

Sir David Attenborough, renowned British environmentalist and UK People’s Champion COP26, will address G7 leaders plus guests Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa at a Climate and Nature session later today and urges them to take action as the world’s leading economies to secure the future of our planet.

Sir David Attenborough, Environmentalist and People Champion COP26, said:

The natural world today is very faded. This is undeniable. Our climate is warming up fast. This is for sure. Our societies and nations are unequal and this is unfortunately to be seen But the question that science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilizing the entire planet? If so, then the decisions we make this decade – particularly the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations – are the most important in human history.

In addition to taking action at home, G7 leaders will commit to increasing their contributions to international climate finance to meet the $ 100 billion-a-year mobilization target that will help developing countries tackle the effects of change. climate and support sustainable and green growth.

This is the first G7 with zero net, with all countries committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2050 at the latest with ambitious reduction targets by 2020. The Leaders Summit is a milestone on the road to COP26, which the UK will host in Glasgow in November.