International
Fear of Cantonese future as China urges Hong Kong to legally recognize Mandarin
Before the mass protests in Hong Kong two years ago, China already knew there was a huge gap between Beijing authorities and young people in the city.
Main points:
- New report from China’s Ministry of Education urges Hong Kong to legally recognize Mandarin and Simplified Chinese
- Experts fear what it might mean for traditional Cantonese and Chinese
- The report also calls for the inclusion of tangerines in student assessments
The Freedom Belt, with famous young activists like Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Nathan Law, took to the streets of Hong Kong in 2014 to protest Beijing’s decision to retain Hong Kong universal suffrage.
As Beijing tightened its control over the city through the new national security law introduced last year, the gap widened.
or survey by the Hong Kong Institute for Public Research in December last year found that among its respondents aged 18 to 29, only 4 percent considered themselves Chinese nationals.
So far Beijing has shifted its focus to taking the next generation Hongkongerson side. And one way she plans to do this is through language.
“The trend for Hong Kong Cantonese education is that the government wants to replace it with mandarin,” said Andrew Chan Lok Hang, chairman of Societas Linguistica Hongkongensis, which advocates for Cantonese and traditional Chinese.
In early June, a report launched by China’s Ministry of Education asked Hong Kong to recognize the legal status of Mandarin and Simplified Chinese while integrating Mandarin into student assessments.
The report alarmed Hong Kong language and culture experts, who are concerned about its impact on the next generation’s ability to write and write in the Hong Kong language.
Sharman Tam, a Hong Kong student at the University of Melbourne, said she attended Mandarin extracurricular courses when she was in elementary school.
She said she understood the benefits of being able to speak both languages, but feared that the next generation of students would not be fluent in Cantonese.
“The current trend, like this report, is that China wants Hong Kong to be like Chinese culture,” Ms. Tam said.
One place, two language systems
In Hong Kong and Macau, Cantonese is widely spoken and traditionally written from Chinese, while China uses Mandarin and Simplified Chinese as the national spoken and written languages.
Currently, Hong Kong has a “biliteracy and trilingualism” language policy, which aims to educate Hong Kong students to be fluent in written Chinese and English, and to enable them to speak Cantonese, Mandarin and English.
The Chinese Ministry of Education reported on Hong Kong approaches well in language situations in Macau, Guangzhou and Shenzhen all four cities share similar language systems and are part of China’s “Greater Bay Area” plan.
The report said there were “problems” in language education in Hong Kong, while praising Macau for his “great achievement” in promoting Mandarin.
“Strongly promoting a common national language and script, building a harmonious language life and improving language and national identity are important tasks for the cause of language and script in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-MacauGreater Bay Area,” the report said.
Cantonese ‘essential to the sense of being a Hong Konger’
St Andrews University’s founding professor of Chinese studies Gregory Lee said Cantonese was “essential to the feeling of being a Hong Konger”.
“As for the traditional characters, they are a reminder that Hong Kong has never been a part of communist China, like Taiwan,” said Professor Lee.
Professor Lee said Mandarin had already “made major interventions” in Hong Kong.
He added that legal recognition of Simplified Chinese by the report was “largely symbolic” as it was “easy” for long-term users of traditional Chinese to know Simplified Chinese.
“If the current policy of language homogenization and centralization is followed as it was in all major European countries in the 19th and 20th centuries, then the younger generation will at least become more comfortable with simplified characters.”
Raymond Pai, a lecturer in the Canton of British Columbia University, said that although the report was advisory in nature, it would lay the groundwork for future policies to promote Mandarin and Simplified Chinese in Hong Kong.
“Reason [the report] uses is that the other three cities [Macau, Guangzhou and Shenzhen] they are doing well [in promoting Mandarin], so [Hong Kong] it also has to do well, “he said.
In a statement to ABC, a Hong Kong Education Bureau spokesman said: “The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-MacauGreater Bay Area is very important for the future of Hong Kong.”
They added that China was open to suggestions that “would help students learn well biliteracy and trilingualism (including mandarin)”.
ABC also contacted the China Hong Kong and Macau Office and the Ministry of Education for comments.
Do Hong Kong students need more Mandarin education?
Many schools in Hong Kong already offer a Mandarin course for students to master the spoken language.
Anson Law, a 20-year-old student in Hong Kong, recalled that he did Mandarin from elementary school until grade 9, and included a speech test every term.
Mr Law said he was concerned about the additional burden that would be placed on students if Mandarin became mandatory for academic assessment.
“Learning an additional language would be helpful, but some students just don’t have good language talent,” he said.
Chinese language and literature is also a subject in schools, but there has been controversy over which language should be taught.
or The 2015 report was found that among the primary schools that responded to a study, more than 70 percent of them were teaching subjects in Mandarin.
This week, Hong Kong billionaire businessman Ronnie Chan called for the education system to go further, saying all subjects in all schools should be taught in Mandarin.
He wants the next generation of Hong Kong to be able to “dream the ‘Chinese dream’ in Mandarin,” according to Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK.
Mr Chan said Cantonese should be preserved, but “for the economic future of Hong Kong”, students “should master Mandarin”.
Hopes that Hong Kongers abroad will help preserve Cantonese
Andrew Chan Lok Hangsaid compared to Mandarin education, Hong Kong lacked a systematic Cantonese education.
“Some ethnic minorities and young immigrants in Hong Kong face certain difficulties in learning Cantonese.”
He said he hoped the growth of Hong Kong diaspora communities outside of recent years would provide opportunities to promote traditional Cantonese and Chinese outside Hong Kong.
After Hong Kong national security law went into effect, several countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom, offered migration programs to Hong Konggers.
According to the BBC, the UK government estimated that there would be 300,000 Hong Kong migrants migrating to the UK over the next five years.
Professor Lee, who introduced Hong Kong studies at St Andrews University, said the older generation of Hong Kongers would stick to Chinese and Traditional Chinese.
“Resistance to national language policies is easier in the 21st century than it was in previous centuries. Look at the renaissance of Wales and Catalans in Europe,” he said.
Professor Lee added that diasporas outside Hong Kong would help preserve the language, but it still needed “generous support”.
He said unlike Mandarin, who has the Confucius Institute, neither Canton nor Hong Kong studies will receive funding from the state.
“So we have to help ourselves.”
