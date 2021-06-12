Canada pays premium to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer earlier than planned

Canada paid a premium to receive more than 250,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipped last December, weeks earlier than planned.

Details are contained in the highly edited contracts issued to the House of Commons health committee late Friday, but any specification on what price was paid or how the delivery schedule was changed was deleted before the contract was published.

Canada reached an agreement with Pfizer in July 2020 to purchase at least 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it was developing with German-based BioNTech. The first contract was signed on October 26.

Pfizer Canada CEO Cole Pinnow told The Canadian Press in February that Canada’s negotiations were based on an expectation that the first vaccines would not be authorized for use until the end of January earlier, and deliveries were scheduled to begin after this.

But within a month of signing the contract, Canada Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Supriya Sharma, was signaling that her department was about two weeks away from giving the green light vaccine.

That seems to have sent Canada racing back to Pfizer to see if its contract could be changed to get some premature doses. On December 4, Canada and Pfizer signed a change that allowed it, but at a cost.

“While [the]the buyer has requested and Pfizer has agreed to change the delivery schedule so that a certain number of contracted doses are delivered before 1 January 2021 and in their consideration the parties have agreed to increase the price of the contracted doses which have been delivered before January 1, 2021 “, it is stated in the contract.

The vaccine is approved sooner than expected

Every detail in the contract regarding the price paid for the dose was deleted before the documents were made public.

The contract with Pfizer stipulated that nothing would be shipped until Health Canada authorized the vaccine, which occurred on December 9th. The first shipment of 30,000 doses was on a plane to Canada within days and the first Canadian was vaccinated on December 14th.

Ultimately, Pfizer shipped 255,450 doses before January 1st. It has since delivered more than 22.5 million shots and its vaccine has become a key component of Canada’s effort to immunize all 38 million people against COVID-19.

The specifics of what Canada has paid for the 250 million doses of vaccine it has previously purchased have been difficult to achieve. The 2021 budget released in April said the total was somewhere around $ 9 billion.

The only cost per dose discovered so far was accidentally released when the price for AstraZeneca-Oxfordvaccine was accidentally left in an email included in a package of documents issued to the health committee. The email said Canada would pay $ 8.18 for a dose of AstraZeneca, which would reach $ 163 million for a 20 million dose ordered.

Vaccine contract documents have been heavily edited

Pfizer’s contract was one of eight that was quietly split with the health committee on Friday. The committee is studying Canada’s COVID-19 response and as a result has requested numerous documents from the government. This is the first time Canada has provided any details of its contracts, but there are many blank pages and deleted details, including all pricing or delivery information.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand has repeatedly said the contracts contain confidentiality clauses that prevented her from releasing them, adding that she would not violate those clauses and jeopardize Canada’s supply of vaccines.

NDP health critic Don Davies said he was disappointed the committee’s order for unedited documents was ignored.

“After several months of work, the opposition finally got the Canadian vaccine contracts,” he said on Twitter. “Predictably, the Liberals released them on Friday with just one week left in the session. Predictably, they edited them in violation of the House Rules.”

The contracts contain some previously unknown details, including the Pfizer early-dose premium, and the fact that Canada is allowed to donate doses from five suppliers to other countries or international aid organizations such as the World Health Organization or the COVAX vaccine alliance.

Donation of doses from Pfizer or Moderna is not mentioned, but is allowed for AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Medicago and Sanofi. The contracts also suggest that Canada may resell or ask the company to find other buyers for doses from J&J, Novavax and Medicago.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make an announcement at the G7 leaders’ summit in England on Sunday saying Canada will donate up to 100 million doses of vaccine to other countries, but it is not yet clear how many of them will come from supplies originally destined for Canada.

Canada will have almost 50 million overdoses of the four vaccines it has approved and potentially 124 million more from Sanofi, Medicago and Novavax if they successfully complete their Phase 3 clinical trials.

Nearly two-thirds of all Canadians are now partially vaccinated, and more than one in 10 are fully vaccinated. Canada is expecting enough doses to vaccinate every Canadian fully by the end of September.