A father is suing an Illinois police department for opening an urn containing the ashes of his late daughter





In his trial, Dartavius ​​Barnes alleges that the officers violated his fourth amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure. Barnes also alleges that officers stopped his car initially without reasonable doubt or probable cause that Barnes had committed a crime, according to the lawsuit filed by Barnes’s attorney, James C. Pullos.

The Legal Department of the bylaws for violating its fourth amendment rights to unlawfully search and confiscate his vehicle without any probable cause, a valid search warrant or compliance, and allegations that officers acted intentionally and intentionally bad.

In its response to the lawsuit, the city denied Barnes’s claims and kept the city and its officers protected by “qualified immunity as their conduct was justified by an objectively reasonable belief that it was lawful.”

Springfield City attorney Emily A. Fancher declined to comment to CNN. “Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to expand the content of our response at this time,” Fancher said.

The Springfield Police Department also declined to comment when contacted by CNN. Barnes declined to speak to CNN about the incident. Body camera footage shows traffic stopping and searching The traffic stop occurred on April 6, 2020, when Barnes was pulled over by a Springfield Police officer for speeding and running a stop sign, according to the police incident report. The officer who stopped Barnes’s car stated in his incident report that he heard through department radio that Barnes was also a potential suspect from an imminent shooting report. Barnes’s vehicle was once shot at the passenger side guard, according to a police incident report. “It is unknown whether the blue Chrysler led by (Dartavius ​​Barnes) was a target of the shooter or was hit by the round,” the incident report said. “I had Dartavius ​​get out of the car and secured him in handcuffs,” and landed him in the back seat of the officer patrol car, according to the incident report. The body camera footage of the incident was recently published and taken by the police department from CNN. Footage showed Barnes sitting inside a police vehicle for nearly 30 minutes after being stopped. Five other officers who were also on patrol went to the scene and searched the vehicle. “No problem if I ask?” an officer asks Barnes in the video. “Yes, go ahead,” Barnes said as police searched his car. In body camera footage, an officer is seen holding a closed urn which he found during his search. The incident report says a bronze object was discovered which was shaped like a shotgun. “I have seen items like this previously used to contain narcotics,” the officer wrote in the report. “Then I checked for cocaine, but it looks like it probably is molly,” the officer tells one of his colleagues in the body camera video. In the video, police tell Barnes that they found a substance in his car that tested positive for drugs, especially ecstasy or meth. The substance was in place of the ashes of his late 2-year-old daughter, Ta’Naja Barnes, which were kept in a closed urn. The bronze object shaped like a “round rifle” or a bullet is a burning urn necklace commonly used by individuals. “No, no, no, brother. This is my daughter. What are you going to do brother … give me that brother, this is my daughter,” Barnessays in the video when officers showed him the urn. Police decided not to reconsider the ashes and returned the urn to Barnes’s father, who had arrived at the scene in a separate car. “However, reasonable man,” Barnes’s father is heard saying the video, about the contents of the urn. Grace was ‘defiled’ The lawsuit alleges that officers “desecrated” his daughter’s ashes when they spilled some of them during the search. Barnes’s daughter, Ta’Naja was living with her mother, Twan’ka Davis, and her mother’s boyfriend before her death on February 11, 2019, and the Macon County Court Office found that Ta’Naja died of negligence , hunger, dehydration and cold, according to CNN-affiliated WICS Davis and her boyfriend, Anthony Myers, were sentenced to prison for their roles in her death. Myers is serving 30 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder, according to WICS and court documents. Davis is serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, according to WICS and court documents. The Barnes lawsuit against the city is scheduled for August 2022, according to court documents. According to the lawsuit, Barnes is seeking “compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined in court” along with attorney’s fees, costs and expenses of litigation and any “relief which the Court may find fair or just” .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos