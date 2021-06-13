Covid blockade: should England open on June 21? | Coronavirus

Data

The key issue is the extent to which Delta variant infections first discovered in India will lead to hospitalization and death. The problem is that it is too early to tell. Because of the delay between cases and hospital admissions, many experts say a short delay can be a huge benefit to understanding that relationship. With current knowledge about Delta, we really can not predict the magnitude of that wave, said Anne Cori of Imperial College Londons modeling group. Delaying relief allows time to accumulate more evidence about Delta features. And I hope that after a few weeks, we would be in a better position to predict what the epidemic might look like in the next few weeks or months.

cases

Recent analysis suggests that the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha variant first discovered in Kent. The doubling time for cases is less than a week and there may be an exponential increase if left unchecked. Cori said it’s hard to predict exactly what would happen if the restrictions were eased as planned on June 21st. But we have used our model to explore a range of scenarios that capture these uncertainties as much as possible. In all the scenarios we have seen, delaying the fourth step [of the lockdown roadmap] for several weeks reduces the size of the wave [of cases].

Hospital admissions and deaths

Understanding the new link between Covid case numbers and serious illness is essential. Deaths are likely to be lower, according to Imperials Neil Ferguson, because more people have at least one vaccine protection and the group of people admitted to the hospital is likely to be younger and more able to heal. However, the large number of cases can put pressure on hospitals and their non-Covid services. Although vaccinations have weakened the link between cases and hospitalizations, they have not completely disrupted it, said Oliver Johnson, a professor of information theory at the University of Bristol. His analysis suggests that 5,000 cases could turn into 200 admissions per day relatively quickly.

vaccination

So far, 78% of the adult population has had at least one stroke and 55% have had two giving a high level of protection to this group, which covers a large proportion of older people and those who are older. endangered by serious illness. But clinicians are attaching great importance to the fact that a four-week delay could allow a significant additional number of people to have two strokes. Experts also say they want more information on how effective the new strain is at avoiding the vaccine. Martin Hibberd, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, said: to do.

Covid tall

While unvaccinated people are now mostly young people who tend to suffer less from Covid, they can take Covid longer. The personal and medical costs of the condition can be significant and NHS figures say it could have other effects on young people from catching the virus. Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer of NHS Providers, said: “We know there are a significant number of young people who took over Covid. But also, there is new evidence that could make someone more susceptible to long-term illness. Evidence is still very early in their creation. But that, again, would be another risk here.

business

The UK economy appears to be making a rapid but fragile recovery, meaning policymakers have little room to decide when to unlock, according to Carsten Jung, a senior economist at IPPR. The economy is just 4% below pre-pandemic GDP levels, according to figures published last week. The recent blockade has not been as detrimental to economic activity as last year we have become better at coping with it, Jung said. This means that the UK can allow, in strict financial terms, to maintain restrictions even though we have to do the best for public health as this is the best thing for the economy. But the possibility of further blockages could make some businesses wary of reopening, and although consumer confidence is recovering, it still has a long way to go, according to GfK, the market research firm.

politics

There is no doubt there will be a backlash from Tory MPs if Johnson moves forward with a delay in completing all legal boundaries on social contacts. The Covid Recovery Group of Deputies has been increasingly vocal about the need to move forward with the end of the restrictions and is likely to be vocal about the decision. However, they have no power to stop the delay and there would be no serious opposition from the cabinet. Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is said to have made it clear that he would support a delay if necessary. Dominic Cummings, the former senior adviser to the prime minister, has insisted that Johnsons’ personal view has been against extending the restrictions, but officials have always insisted that they follow the record.

Acceptable risk

After all, the prime minister and his team will have to decide effectively on a difficult issue, what is the acceptable level of risk, serious illness and death from this disease? Mitigation measures can also be used, such as keeping masks in high-risk environments. Prof. Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said late last year: We acknowledge that in one year an average of 7,000 people die from the flu, and in one year of the bad flu, 20,000 people die from the flu. We accept it as what happens biologically. However, what may have been accepted, or ignored, by the public before the pandemic has changed since then. Politicians and policymakers will have to make calculations regarding the acceptable level of risk posed by Covid, which may still change when new variants emerge.