International
Senior military golfing leaders with former senior soldier currently under investigation
Two senior military leaders got into golf with former defense chief Gen. Jonathan Vance last week while he is at the center of a military police investigation into allegations of misconduct involving dependent women.
Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mike Rouleau and Chief of the Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Admiral Craig Baines met with Vance on June 2 at the Golf Club and Place Hylands in Ottawa, a senior defense official said on condition of anonymity. that they should not be mentioned because they were not authorized to speak in public.
Rouleau’s decision to go golfing with Vance comes after the witness testimony raised concerns about the existing double standard of fraternity in a parliamentary committee examining sexual misconduct in the military. The testimony revealed cases where women’s careers were interrupted, while high-ranking male officers in similar cases are allowed to continue after engaging in the same behavior.
Todd Lane, the defense secretary’s press secretary, said Harjit Sajjan was unaware the three individuals went to play golf until this afternoon after media questions.
“The decision by LGen Rouleau and VAdm Baines to go golfing with Gen Vance is disturbing and unacceptable,” Lane said in a statement. “The minister will discuss the next steps with the Acting Chief of Defense Staff.”
Rouleau has authority over the army’s provocative marshal, who is in charge of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigating Vance.
Vance has told Global News that he denies the allegations.
‘We recognize the seriousness of the issue’
The Globe and Mail and Global News first reported on the meeting at the Ottawa golf course, described on the course website as a “first-class golf course” for Canadian Forces personnel and their families.
Neither the chief of defense staff, Lieutenant General Wayne Eyre, the northern deputy head of National Defense, Jody Thomas, were unaware of the game of golf and learned from the media on Saturday, the official said. It was also unclear on Saturday whether action would be taken against Rouleau and Baines, the official said.
Jessica Lamirande, spokeswoman for the Department of National Defense, said: “We were aware that LGen Rouleau and VAdm Baines went to play golf with (retired) General Jonathan Vance.
“We recognize the seriousness of the issue and, as such, we will gather facts and advice to determine the next steps.”
The woman at the center of Vance’s sexual misconduct case, Major Kellie Brennan, testified about the bombings to a parliamentary committee in April. In it, she said Vance considered herself “untouchable” and that he was born but does not support two of her children.
In the second case, Vance reportedly sent a wild email almost nine years ago to another woman, who was a junior non-commissioned officer at the time.
An official said Lieutenant General. Rouleau was placed in a new position as a strategic adviser to Eyre next month. Lieutenant General. Frances Allen is expected to replace Rouleau and become the first woman to serve as deputy chief of staff.
CBC News submitted a request for comment to Rouleau and Baineson on Saturday night but has not yet received a response.
The military is in the midst of a leadership crisis with more than half a dozen senior officers involved in the sexual misconduct crisis, including Vance’s successor, Admiral Art McDonald.
A landmark review by former High Court Judge Morris Fish on the military justice system found that issues of sexual assault and misconduct should be passed on to civilians in the meantime until the military imposes more protections on victims.
The government has charged former High Court Justice Louise Arbor with conducting an external review of sexual harassment and misconduct in the military. The Department of National Defense also created a new position of “chief of conduct and professionalism,” now held by Lieutenant General. Jennie Carignan.
