Israeli Knesset to vote for new government ends Netanyahu’s record reign

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 12-year-old in power, was due to end Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, launching an administration that has vowed to heal a bitterly divided nation to oust the longest-serving country. serving leader.

Netanyahu, 71, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, had failed to form a government after Israel’s March 23 election, its fourth in two years. The new cabinet, which will be sworn in after a Knesset vote of confidence expected to win, was joined by central opposition leader Yair Lapid and ultranationalist Naftali Bennett.

Bennett, a well-known high-tech millionaire, will serve as Prime Minister for two years before taking over Lapid, a well-known former television executive. They will head a government that includes parties from across the political spectrum, including for the first time one representing the 21% Arab minority. They mainly plan to avoid sweeping moves on international issues with hot buttons such as policy towards the Palestinians while focusing on domestic reforms.

With little or no prospect of progress toward resolving the decades-long conflict with Israel, many Palestinians will be affected by the change of administration, saying Bennett is likely to pursue the same right-wing agenda as Netanyahu.

BYNI BYE BIBI?

On the international stage, with his sleek English voice and the roar of the baritone, Netanyahu has become the face of Israel. Serving in his first term as prime minister in the 1990s and since 2009 winning four more terms in a row, he has been a polarizing figure, both outside and inside.

Often referred to by his nickname Bibi, Netanyahu is loved by his strong supporters and hated by critics. His ongoing trial for corruption, with allegations he denies, has only deepened the abyss.

His opponents have long cursed what they see as Netanyahu’s divisive rhetoric, subordinate political tactics, and subjugation of state interests to his political survival. Some have called him Minister of Crime and accused him of abusing the coronavirus crisis and its economic consequences.

Celebrations by his opponents to mark the end of the Netanyahu era began late Saturday outside his official residence in Jerusalem, the site of weekly protests against the right-wing leader for the past year, where a black banner lay across a wall where it read: Goodbye Bye, Bibi, Bye bye, and the demonstrators sang, beat drums and danced.

But for Netanyahu’s large and loyal voter base, the departure of King Bibi, as some call him, may be difficult to accept. His supporters are outraged by what they see as the country turns its back on a leader committed to his security and a defense against international pressure on any move that could lead to a Palestinian state, even as he promotes diplomatic deals with the Emirates. United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

None of those moves, however, nor the role he played in providing COVID-19 vaccines for the global beat inoculation campaign, were enough to give the Netanyahu Likud party enough votes to provide him with a sixth term in office.

Bennett in particular has drawn outrage from within the right-wing camp for breaking a campaign promise by joining forces with Lapid. He has justified the move by saying that another election, which would likely have been called if the government had not been formed, would have been a disaster for Israel.

Both he and Lapid have said they want to overcome political divisions and unite the Israelis under a government that will work hard for all its citizens.

Their cabinet faces significant diplomatic, security and financial challenges: Iran, a fragile ceasefire with Palestinian militants in Gaza, a war crimes investigation by the International Criminal Court, and economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, their coalition of parties commands only a slim majority in parliament, 61 of the 120 Knesset seats, and will still have to fight Netanyahu – who is certain to be a militant opposition leader. And no one is ruling out a return of Netanyahu.