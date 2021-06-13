Dog owner in Victoria in search of missing pet after accidental attack by man with hammer





A nurse in Victoria survived a random, violent assault while sitting in her vehicle but lost her dog when she fled in fear. Ellis, who was recently transferred to Victoria from Ontario for work, was sitting in her van Pembroke Street near Chinatown City on Friday evening when a man started screaming and breaking the windows of other nearby vehicles. “Overall I felt pretty safe in Victoria, until yesterday,” Ellis said Saturday. Ellis said she jumped into the seat of her van driver to try and get away, but the man started smashing a window in her van with a hammer before she left. “I had him in the car and I was going to leave and then he broke the window near my driver’s seat,” she said. Ellis and her dog called Camper a brown mix, the little bull, wearing a pink collar, crashed to safety as the van rolled forward into another vehicle and finally stopped. Damage to Rebecca Ellis van’s accidental attack after a suspect started smashing windows with a hammer on Friday. (CHEK News) In confusion, Ellis said Camper fled and has not been seen since. Meanwhile, police arrived at the scene and arrested a 40-year-old man whom they said recently arrived in Victoria from Edmonton. Const. Cam MacIntyre said the attack was random. Police have recommended charges of assault with weapons and mischief. He has been released on bail and has a future court date. Ellis says she was shocked by the incident but mostly now worries about her dog. “My biggest concern is not my van, it ‘s for Camper to come home,” she said. Rebecca Ellis says she avoided injury in a random attack in Victoria on Friday, but is more concerned about finding her dog, Camper, who fled during the incident. (CHEK News) MacIntyre says police hope Ellis can recover her dog. “Summer is very sad especially when it is the result of an accidental violent explosion.” He said there have been other similar actions on violence recently in the downtown area of ​​Victoria, but that this one “stands out” compared to the others. Camper is a female dog and weighs about 18 pounds. She has a phone number on her pink collar, which anyone who finds it can call. Camper was last seen running in block 700 of Government Road shortly after the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Victoria Police Department desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or anonymously via the Great Stop Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Camper, a brown Pit Bull, left the scene of a violent incident yesterday after a man smashed the windows of a vehicle with a hammer, Pembroke St. 500 blk. Seen for the last time running in the pink collar of the Government 700 blk. 250-995-7654 ext 1. File 21-23051.https://t.co/wpUUQwqAAK pic.twitter.com/AeUgpqDOyI –@viqpdcanada







