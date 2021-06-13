PML-N bad cop crossed the market – Newspaper

With budget proposals now in the public domain, for the first time in almost three years, the PTI government and its powerful supporters seem to have come out in front of the PMLN-led opposition in the battle for political supremacy in the country.

Both the hybrid government, as some of its supporters have called it, and the PML-N-led opposition decided on various occasions to play the good game of the police, the bad of the police, and, as things stand today, the first seems to have passed more than a second. Among the many indicators, let’s look at the budget first.

After nearly three years of stabilization and austerity mandated by the IMF (read pain inflicted on people), the emphasis has shifted to a growth strategy Ishaq Dar and, within 24 hours of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarins addressing the National Assembly, a sensation- yes there is talk of good effect.

Inevitably, experts will clash with the figures. They will also point out the consequences that the IMF does not agree with the budget proposals but it seems that the risk has been considered by Mr. Tarins’s team and all officials express optimism that the Fund will behave in their view.

The well-being factor can nullify some of the very negative perceptions of PTI among low-income voters.

An added bonus has come to Pakistanis in the form of American needs in the period before and after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. These needs cannot be shared solely in terms of hot political potatoes, the issue of an American base on Pakistani soil, and whether Islamabad means yes or no.

There are other areas such as air corridors to facilitate air reconnaissance and ground support missions if the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces face a rapid U.S. withdrawal. Likewise, there is an expectation that Islamabad will use its considerable influence over the Taliban.

This will have to appear in the militant group agreeing to be part of a Kabul-based government. Who knows if Pakistan can meet these requirements? But if it is proven that it is trying diligently, the break is likely to come from the IMF as well as easing challenges like the FATF.

This environment seems so conducive to the actual distribution compared to the troubles it seemed to be when the PDM campaign was underway. The fact is that the narration of Nawaz Sharifs hard line came to that rally in Gujranwala only nine months ago and found retreat at the support base in Punjab.

The mobilization that followed and how Maryam Nawaz Sharif was brought in by a host of supporters everywhere she went especially to Punjab and a string of election gains created the impression that the party was on the rise. And, at some point, he would bring the coup to power and pave the way for change. Naming and shaming Nawaz Sharifs seemed like a winning strategy. When former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected by the National Assembly to the Senate, the euphoria of the opposition was expected.

Just a few days later, other more powerful players showed that they were also in the game. And they quickly demonstrated that they still held the key to the corridors of power and pulled the rug under the unified opposition in the form of the PDM which was torn apart.

Subsequent developments showed that the evil PML-N policeman Nawaz Sharif gave the space to his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, the good shy policeman confronted. On the opposite side, the prime minister was left to play the bad cop himself as he continued his ill-fated tirade.

And the bad perennial cop convinced all those who value in the political system that he was actually the good cop. All those who favored an approach that many identified as capitulation went with pleasure, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto led this group.

So a prime minister they called elected will end his term and before the next election many other key offices will be filled by a confident Imran Khan as the challenge from the opposition has calmed down due to the extraordinary game by the police. well reborn.

With elections expected in two years, government budgets appear to be aiming for growth. One can be sure that cash relief will continue to be distributed to the poor through income support programs, be they BISP or Ehsaas.

Even if the macro-strategy is to make the size of the cake so large that everyone gets a piece and not hitting poverty at its roots, the flow effect will be praised by those who control so much discourse in the country through TV shows.

The good sensitive factor can nullify some of the very negative perceptions of PTI among low-income voters who are in dire straits due to inflation after devaluation, tightening of belts due to so-called stabilization and then pandemic. -caused contraction of the economy.

So the break earned by their good policeman for tenure for another two years could effectively mean that if the economy shows signs of a comeback and the next budget, it becomes the last one that will have an impact before the election. A truly human-friendly 2023, the PML-N will face the toughest challenge in Punjab even if the powerful neighborhoods stay true to their promised neutrality.

Possible outcome: a weak, coalition government in Islamabad in 2023. This, in turn, means that issues close to some of our hearts like human rights and media freedoms, free speech and above all supremacy of elected civilian institutions will have to wait another five years. If not longer, that is.

The writer is a former editor of Dawn.

[email protected]

Published in Agim, 13 June 2021