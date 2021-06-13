PH Red Cross calls for blood donation on World Blood Donor Day – Manila Bulletin

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is encouraging more Filipinos to donate their blood to help save millions of lives as the nation celebrates World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) on Monday, June 14, 202.

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard J. Gordon said blood donation remains an essential service especially during this time of the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19).

Peoples do not need blood. The PRC will always be open to assist you. Donate now! The blood you will donate today will save lives tomorrow, he said in a statement.

The theme of these years of WBDD is Blood Donation and holding global beats to raise global and national awareness of the need for blood.

The PRC cited the need to replenish its blood supply as the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The PRC monitors strict health protocols when donating blood, and all technical staff are tested regularly to ensure the safety of all blood donors.

The country’s premier humanitarian organization said in this #WBDD years campaign, it zero in on the important role of young people in ensuring a secure blood supply to the country. The PRC said it aims to encourage young people to donate blood voluntarily every three months and inspire others to do the same.

Gordon urged individuals interested in donating their blood to keep in touch with all 104 Red Cross chapters and 98 blood service facilities, or contact the 143 hotline for urgent blood concerns.

PRC remains one of the leading contributors to a safe and quality blood supply in the country, saving millions of lives and improving the health and quality of life of many patients every day.

"Blood is a real humanitarian gift that can only be given to one human being by another. Let us donate blood and help save lives.






