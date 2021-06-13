Biden Urges G-7 Leaders to Call and Compete With ChinaExBulletin

footprint Leon Neal / AP

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) Leaders of the world’s largest economies on Saturday unveiled an infrastructure plan to keep the developing world competing with China’s global initiatives, but they were seeking a consensus on how to forcefully call Beijing for its abuses. human rights.

Citing China for its forced labor practices is part of President Joe Biden’s campaign to persuade other democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with Beijing. But while they agreed to work towards competition against China, there was less unity than the opponent a public position the group should take.

Canada, the United Kingdom and France largely support Biden’s position, while Germany, Italy and the European Union showed more reluctance during Saturday’s first session of the Group of Seven summit, according to two senior Biden administration officials. Officials who briefed reporters were not authorized to publicly discuss the private meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The communiqué summarizing the meeting commitments was being written and the content would not be clear until it was issued when the summit ended on Sunday. White House officials said late Saturday that they believed China, in some form, could be called for “non-market policies and human rights abuses.”

In his first summit as president, Biden made a one-time turn with various leaders, dancing from French President Emmanuel Macron to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and Australia’s Scott Morrison , a day after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as if he wanted to personally try to dispel memories of the chaos his predecessor would often bring to these rallies.

Macron told Biden that co-operation was needed on a range of issues and told the US president that “it is good to have a US president part of the club and very willing to co-operate”. Relations between the allies had soured during the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency and his “America First” foreign policy.

Merkel, for her part, downplayed disagreements over China and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which would transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

“The atmosphere is very cooperative, characterized by mutual interest,” Merkel said. “There are very good, constructive and very lively discussions in the sense that someone wants to work together.”

White House officials have said Biden wants the leaders of the G-7 nations, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy, to speak with one voice against forced labor practices targeting China’s Uyghur Muslims. and other ethnic minorities. Biden hopes the denunciation will be part of a joint statement to be issued Sunday when the summit ends, but some European allies are reluctant to part so forcefully with Beijing.

China had become one of the most attractive sublots of the summit of rich nations, their first since 2019. Last year’s meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 and the pandemic recovery is dominating this year’s discussions, with leaders who are expected to commit to sharing at least 1 billion vaccine shots with warring countries.

The Allies also took the first steps in presenting an infrastructure proposal called “Back to the World”, a name that echoes Biden’s campaign slogan. The plan calls for spending hundreds of billions of dollars in cooperation with the private sector while adhering to climate standards and work practices.

Designed to compete with China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Roads Initiative, it has launched a network of offshore projects and lanes that wind around large parts of the world, mainly Asia and Africa. Critics say China’s projects often create massive debt and expose nations to unfair influence from Beijing.

Britain also wants the world’s democracies to become less dependent on the Asian economic giant. The UK government said Saturday’s discussions will address “how we can shape the global system to deliver to our people in support of our values”, including by diversifying supply chains that currently depend heavily on China.

Not every European power has seen China in such a harsh light as Biden, who has painted rivalry with China as the defining competition for the 21st century. But there are some signs that Europe is willing to impose greater scrutiny.

Before Biden took office in January, the European Commission announced that it had reached an agreement with Beijing on an agreement aimed at giving Europe and China greater access to each other’s markets. The Biden administration had hoped to have consultations on the pact.

But the deal has been left pending, and the European Union in March announced sanctions targeting four Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing responded with sanctions against some members of the European Parliament and other Europeans critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

Biden administration officials see an opportunity to take concrete action to speak out against China’s support for forced labor as an “insult to human dignity.”

While China’s call for the G-7 communiqué would not create any immediate punishment for Beijing, a senior administration official said the move would send a message that leaders were serious about protecting human rights and working together to eradicate the use of forced labor.

About 1 million or more Uighurs have been locked up in re-education camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years, according to researchers. Chinese authorities have been accused of forcing forced labor, systematic forced birth control, torture and the separation of children from imprisoned parents.

Beijing denies allegations it is committing crimes.

Johnson, the summit host, also welcomed leaders from the “guest nations” of South Korea, Australia and South Africa, as well as the head of the United Nations, to the summit to “intensify cooperation between democratic and technologically advanced nations in the world.”

The leaders planned to attend a Saturday night barbecue, complete with toasted marshmallows, hot butter coated with butter, and a show by a seafood tea troupe.

India was also invited but its delegation is not attending in person due to the severe coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Biden wraps up the trip on Wednesday by meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. The White House announced Saturday that they will not hold a joint press conference thereafter, which removes the possibility of comparisons with the availability that followed Trump’s Helsinki summit and Putin 2018, in which Trump sided with Moscow on agencies. his intelligence. Only Biden will address the media after the meeting.

Putin, in an interview with NBC News, said the US-Russia relationship had “deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years”.

He added that while Trump was a “talented” and “colorful” person, Biden was a “career man” in politics, who has “some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will be no impulse-based moves” by the president of the USA.