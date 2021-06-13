International
British twins talk after crocodile battle in Mexico
British twins fighting a hungry crocodile in Mexico are talking about the horrific incident – which left one of the women fighting for her life.
Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were on a trip around the world when they traveled with a visibly illegal guide to a lagoon about 10 miles from the famous Puerto Escondido resort last weekend.
Melissa Laurie swam in the river – and immediately in trouble, Georgia told The Sun..
No one warned us that there were crocodiles there at all. We had not drunk, there was no alcohol involved. “We were just there for peace,” she said.
“I did not know what was going on, but I swam towards her,” said Georgia, who described how she noticed the 7-legged animal suddenly pulling its sister underwater.
I saw him waving around and I saw a crocs head which was about 2 feet tall. Croc swam, but kept coming back. That was when he grabbed her by the leg and put her on a death list. She went round and round and was trying to pull him away.
“… I hit him in the nose with both fists and I felt strong, as if I hit a table, but it scared him.
I was hitting her, and that was when she grabbed me and bit my arm. “I left him with the other hand and he let me go,” she said.
“It happened three times.”
Georgia Laurie said the fierce fight “seemed to go on for a long time, but the adrenaline had started”.
Their screams caught the attention of another cruise ship, which rescued them from the water and revealed the extent of her sister’s wounds, Georgia said.
She had cracked wounds everywhere, but no blood was coming out. She was shifting and coming out of consciousness. The thing that bothered me was that she was coughing up blood and saying, I’m drowning, I’m drowning. It was scary, and she screamed too.
“I thought about how I had seen her face down in the water for a long time, so I was worried about how much water she had swallowed,” she told The Sun.
Georgia had bite marks and cuts on her right hand and wrist, and scratches on her foot – while Melissa had a broken wrist, stomach cut and life-threatening sepsis.
The doctors were worried about this and they were worried about her lungs because they thought she might have gotten pneumonia from an infection. I had to sign some letters saying the treatment could go ahead, which included an induced coma. This was scary because it looked touchy and go.
Melissa Laurie later woke up from a coma, and the couple hope she can recover enough in Mexico for them to continue their journey around the world, Georgia said of the exit.
When she woke up, Melissa asked what had happened, later telling a reporter, “I am extremely grateful that I came out of this alive and that I made Georgia fight on my side for me. So I’m very happy about that.
Obviously we would not finish our world tour. We want to continue. I can heal well here and so can she, “said Georgia, who laughed at her heroics and mocked,” I’m like the Dundee Crocodile! “
