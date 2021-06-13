Digvijaya Singh’s Article 370 Fights Sparks Controversy, Congress Stresses Official Position | Latest India News





Digvijaya Singh’s comments on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir have drawn a barrage of criticism from some Union ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP on Saturday released an audio conversation of Digvijaya Singh saying that Congress “will certainly have to reconsider” the decision to revoke Article 370. After Digvijaya Singh’s alleged remarks sparked controversy, Congress urged its leaders to follow the party’s position on the repeal of Article 370. “The Congress party has made clear its position on Jammu and Kashmir in its resolution 6. “August 2019, of the Congressional Working Committee (CWC). This is the only official position of the party. I urge and urge all senior leaders to refer to the same,” said Congressional spokesman Pawan Khera when asked. in connection with Singh’s remarks. Khera was referring to the CWC resolution, which said it “regrets the one-sided, brazen and utterly undemocratic way in which Article 370 of the Constitution was repealed and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was torn apart by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution”. CWC for Article 370 The center revoked Article 370 in August 2019, which gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into two territories of the Union, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “Every principle of constitutional law, the rights of states, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance has been violated. The Indian National Congress vows to stand with the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and fight the BJP and its divisive and diabolical agenda with any power in it. “We urge the people of J&K to keep the peace and quiet,” she said. See also | Congress & Pakistan ..: BJP criticizes Digvijaya for Kashmir’s remark The CWC “strongly reaffirmed the stable and stated position” of Congress that J&K, including the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and its part in China, are an integral part of the Republic of India. J&K’s integration with India is final and irrevocable, he said. Conversation in the club Digvijaya Singh reportedly made the remarks while speaking on the Clubhouse audio chat app about the issue. He was answering a question from a Pakistani journalist who asked what the Congress party would do about Article 370 if it happened to return to power in the Center. “Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Then Insaniyat was not there because they had put everyone behind bars. Kashmiriyat is something that is basically the basics of secularism. Because in a Muslim majority state, there was a Hindu Raja and the two were together, “Digvijaya Singh can be heard saying in the audio clip of the Clubhouse conversation released by BJP ‘s Amit Malviya. “In fact, the Kashmir Pundits were given reservations in Kashmir in government services. So the decision to revoke Article 370 and reduce the citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir is an extremely sad decision. And the Congress Party will certainly have to have a review on this issue, “he said. Digvijaya Singh responded to all the criticism in a series of tweets. “…. Millions of congressional sympathizers and all those who are against the BJP Modi Shah regime would fight every inch to vote for this catastrophic regime,” he said in one of his tweets. “Perhaps, a class of illiterate people do not understand the difference between ‘should’ and ‘consider,'” Singh said in another tweet in Hindi.

