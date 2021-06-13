Israel will vote for a fragile coalition to end Netanyahu Rein long





Benjamin Netanyahu’s record leadership as Israeli leader approached a precipice on Sunday as lawmakers vote on a coalition with conflicting ideologies but united in toppling the ousted prime minister and ending more than two years of political unrest. Parliament will hold its no-confidence vote on the proposed government led by Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid in the afternoon. Most analysts expect a close victory for both men despite pressure from Netanyahu and his Likud party on right-wing politicians to abandon the broad alliance that threatens to end his decades in office. Thin razor Lapid and Bennett stand at the head of a fragile government with little voting advantage over its rivals

Under their power-sharing deal, Bennett would first serve as prime minister until August 2023 and then hand over the reins to Lapid, who will start as foreign minister. Israel will suffer towards a fifth election in 2 1/2 years if the coalition is rejected. Parliament would have three weeks to elect any of its 120 members for a final 14-day coup in forming a government, although the chances of success are low and failure will dissolve the assembly. Netanyahu, the leader of Israel’s largest party, has already faltered in his attempt to form an administration, before giving Lapid the chance. At the top of the coalition agenda is the passage of the first national budget in three years to allay concerns from investors and rating agencies over Israel’s exit from the global health crisis. Unemployment and government debt rose last year, but Israel has for years been plagued by low productivity, a high cost of living and inequality. Four endless elections over two years, fueled in part by Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, only deepened his problems. Economy The post-Netanyahu government of Israel stands to inherit Finding agreement on diplomatic and security policy between coalition parties will be difficult as it houses factions that are secular and religious, hawkish and davish, and includes an Arab party for the first time in Israeli history. This makes some nearby regional issues potentially destabilizing. The US is calling reconstruction in Gaza after it clashed with Israel in last month’s 11-day conflict with Hamas, fighting that spread to violence between Jews and Arabs in Israeli cities. Negotiations to restore the world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran, Israel’s main enemy, could also complicate relations with Washington. Bennett, a 49-year-old millionaire and the former tech executive, who heads the small Yamina party, joined Lapid after the March election produced the fourth block in two years. Former Minister of Defense wavered over his decision during the fighting in Gaza, but eventually decided that Netanyahu did not have enough seats to form a right-wing government and avoid another round of voting, shaping what the government would be like. most impossible in the history of Israel. Or, according to Netanyahu, a coalition that threatens the future of the country. He argues that a government including Lapid and left-wing partners would be supported in the face of international pressure to revive the Iran deal, which Netanyahu characterizes as a way for the Islamic Republic to threaten Israel with nuclear weapons. And he insists a government dependent on an Arab party would look weak in the eyes of Palestinian militants. From office, Netanyahu would plunge deeper into a legal nightmare as he would no longer have the opportunity to pass legislation protecting a sitting leader from prosecution. The Prime Minister says he is innocent of any wrongdoing and the corruption allegations against him are a conspiracy by his rivals. Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

