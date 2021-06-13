Torpedoes set up by Brexit Johnsons attempt to showcase global Britain at G7 | G7

Boris Johnson became embroiled in an outrageous public row with EU leaders over Northern Ireland on Saturday as tensions over Brexit boiled over at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

After a series of tense bilateral meetings in which French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told their summit host the United Kingdom must fully implement the Brexit agreement. an unrepentant Johnson. said he had urged his EU colleagues to take it into their minds that the UK is a single country.

And in a further explosive intervention, Johnson then reiterated the UK threat to unilaterally suspend the Northern Ireland protocol, calling Article 16 an action that would almost certainly provoke trade retaliation from Brussels. He told Sky News that the EU was building all sorts of obstacles instead of implementing the protocol wisely.

“I think we can solve it, but it is up to our friends and EU partners to understand that we will do everything we can,” he said. If the protocol continues to be implemented in this way, then we will certainly not hesitate to use Article 16, as I said before.

The dispute overshadowed a summit at which Johnson had hoped to portray global Britain as a strong and independent force on the post-Brexit world stage. Instead, former British ambassadors said his failure to abide by a Brexit deal he himself had helped negotiate had fatally damaged confidence in his government and damaged its international reputation.

Nigel Sheinwald, a former UK ambassador to Washington and the EU, said: “This week’s lesson is that you can not have a global Britain that is truly respected and influential and influential around the world if people doubt in your core trusts.

Referring to a document signed at the summit by Johnson and US President Joe Biden, Sheinwald added: It makes no sense to write new Atlantic charts that depend on mutual trust, mutual trust and the rule of law when you are act as chance.

Johnson is hosting the summit at Carbis Bay beach resort, where world leaders have discussed critical issues including the climate crisis, pandemic recovery and how China and Russia control each other.

In their first face-to-face meeting since 2019, G7 leaders, including Biden, welcomed the return of a multilateral approach to tackling global problems following Donald Trump’s departure from the White House.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, and President Joe Biden at the summit. Photos: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

But while Brexit was not on the official agenda, EU leaders took the opportunity to issue a joint reprimand to Johnson in Saturday morning’s backward meetings for what they consider to be the UK disregarding Irish protocol. of the North.

Macron told Johnson that France was willing to work more closely with the UK, but only if the British people respect his word for Europeans and the framework set out in the Brexit agreements, according to the Elyse Palace. In a voltage level indicator, this account was disputed by Johnsons spokesman.

A similar message was sent home by Merkel, who was photographed refusing to bump her elbows with Johnson as they posed for pictures at the beginning of their meeting. At a third meeting, Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel told Johnson it was time to look for a way out of the stalemate.

All member states agree with this and this was clearly repeated during the meeting, an EU official said. Rhetoric needs to be softened and we need to actively seek solutions in protocol.

Lord Frost, the cabinet minister and EU negotiator whose vague approach has shocked his European counterpart, Maro Efovi, attended all three meetings on Saturday.

Biden also stressed the importance of defending the Good Friday deal, as it turned out that U.S. diplomats had taken the unusual step of warning Frost that the approach risked igniting Northern Ireland tensions.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said: Months of denial and weak leadership mean the government is awaiting this crucial summit while standing in a war of words with our closest partners on both sides of the Atlantic. This is an irresponsible diplomatic failure.

Article 16 of the Protocol allows one party to take unilateral action in the event of serious economic, social or environmental difficulties.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had earlier set a confrontational tone for the day before when he said the EU should avoid being bloodthirsty on the issue of border controls.

Johnson will hold a press conference Sunday as the Summit closes, but No. 10 fears EU leaders could use their statements to send their Brexit message.

An Opinium Poll for spotter shows 41% think the UK has become less influential over the last 10 years, with only 19% believing that its influence has increased. About 31% believe there has been no change. More specifically, 35% think Brexit has given the UK less influence, compared to 26% who think it has given the UK more.

Another former UK ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, said the Brexit row had demonstrated the need for the UK to keep its word if it wanted to gain respect. An international deal is not an a la carte menu from which you can choose what you like and ignore the rest, Darroch said. Once you sign up for it, you need to implement it properly and fully. Global Britain will not work unless we are seen to be living up to our commitments.