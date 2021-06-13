Bangladesh to buy Chinese Covid-19 vaccines at undisclosed price

Bangladesh has signed an agreement with China to buy the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Saturday without disclosing the price or amount of doses.

“The recent discovery of vaccine prices has created several issues. We must adhere to the non-disclosure clauses strictly under the agreement,” Maleque said during a program at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in the capital Dhaka.

Furthermore, the minister did not disclose the date and price of the agreement. He also did not disclose the number of doses, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

This comes after the revelation of the procurement price of the Sinopharm vaccine in Sri Lanka last month had sparked controversy as reports emerged that Colombo had to secure a higher price per dose than its other South Asian country Bangladesh.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka is paying $ 15 per dose for the Sinopharm vaccine, which is $ 5 more than Bangladesh paid.

Bangladesh had started its coronavirus vaccination with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine procured from India at USD 5 per dose. While things stand, the Chinese vaccine will cost Bangladesh twice as much as AstraZeneca conducted by the Serum Institute of India.

Similarly, Sri Lanka is reported to have purchased a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for $ 5.50, which is almost a third of the price offered by Beijing.

