Rotarians applaud the work done at home and in the world | tidings

PUNTA GORDA More than 250 Rotarians and guests from Southwest Florida recently gathered to celebrate another successful year of generous donations of projects that help local communities and those in need around the world.
Festive party A night with 1,000 Paul Harris associates was held on May 21 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Convention Center in Punta Gorda. A list of guest presenters and speakers applauded the local Rotarians for their work and all the good they do in the world.
An highlight of the evening were videos showing Rotarians at work on many of the local and international projects in District 6960, which were directed for last year by Governor Darryl Keys. Particularly notable were the efforts to support COVID-19 facilitation and to address food insecurity in some areas of the area.
Guest speakers were Brenda Cressey, from Portland, Maine, who in 2019 became the first woman chair of the Rotary Foundation Trust Board, and Former County Governor Carl Treleaven, a Rotary entrepreneur and philanthropist who climbed the mountain Kilimanjaro to raise money for Rotarys polio worldwide eradication efforts.
Former District Governor and Events Chairman Pam Akins, County Alfred Current Foundation Chairman Richard Grant Chairman, County Gov. Andrew Lyman and County Gov. Nominee Neil Snyder gave inspirational remarks.
The name of the event paid homage to Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney who founded Rotary in 1905 with three other businessmen. More than 110 years later, Rotary International has grown to 1.2 million members in almost every country in the world. Rotarians contribute to the Rotary Foundation to become Paul Harris Fellows and help fund meaningful projects to find sustainable solutions to humanitarian challenges.
There are 50 clubs in Rotary District 6960, which covers eight counties, and reaches from Palmetto to Marco Island and inland to Arcadia and Clewiston. They join Rotarians around the world to take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy and passion to realizing meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.
In District 6960, Rotarians have long supported the community through a range of service projects, including Children’s Books that promote literacy and Josh the Otter, a program that promotes water safety for children. Rotarys top priority is global polio eradication. Rotary started its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985 and in 1988 became a key partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Only two cases of wild polio virus have been confirmed worldwide this year. In addition to continuing to vaccinate children against polio, the Rotarys PolioPlus infrastructure was also used to address the needs of COVID-19, including testing and tracking contacts, hygiene education, and vaccine administration.
The event chairman, Pam Akins committee included Karen Current, Traci Hamill, Teresa Taft, Kay Yoder, Jane Goble, Joe Timm, Barry Levinson, David Seitz, Darryl Keys, Sherry Penfield, Alfred Current and Christi Womack Villalobos.
