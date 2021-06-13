Egypt, Sudan connecting Khartoum with Cairo-Cape Town railway line





ANKARA: The Ankara-based IGAM Asylum and Migration Research Center has recognized an Afghan doctor for her work helping refugees.

Zakira Hekmat, 33, was given $ 2,000 from the center, led by Metin Corabatir, the former spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Turkey.

Hekmat, himself a native displaced inside Jaghuri district in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, said he considered himself lucky, which had prompted him to help other Afghan refugees.

“I think by turning to my community, I can best heal the pain of displacement, the destruction of my homeland and the suffering of my people,” she told Arab News. I was lucky enough to have a home to live in and a university to attend when I first came to Turkey, but not everyone was as lucky as I was. So, I wanted to help them with all my skills because I know they face a lot of challenges.

The Hekmats Afghan Refugee Solidarity Association (ARSA), which it started in 2014, worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic to help people in need, including those who lost their homes and jobs or remained vulnerable, and she was recognized in 2020 by Washington- HasNa-based charity as one of its Peace Builders of the Year for its work.

She graduated from high school living under the Taliban while doubling as a teacher due to a lack of female staff in her area. Hekmat then attended Kabul University for a while as a student before leaving for the medical faculty of Erciyes University in Kayseri, Turkey, and then working at an immigrant health center in the city, mainly serving refugees, many of whom came from neighboring Syria fleeing the country’s civil war. .

Now its focus is on refugees, especially widows, girls and refugee children, promoting education, language learning, cultural programs, capacity building, child-centered activities, refugee translation services, and awareness-raising programs.

ARSA, she added, had worked on dozens of volunteer projects with financial support from the UNHCR and the Turkish government, including setting up a network of 370 refugee volunteers in 58 cities across Turkey to help newly arrived refugees settle in their cities, and the production and distributing items to protect them from pandemic.

By joining our local volunteers, we produced protective masks and soap (to help prevent) infection and distributed them free of charge to needy NGOs across the country, as well as to refugees themselves, Hekmat said. Her network produced about 1,000 face masks a day, she added.

In addition, with UNHCR, ARSA assisted some 600 Turks and Afghans in need by providing them with essential supplies for the winter, and distributed hygiene items to over 6,000 households.

I do not care much about the place of birth, but I pay a lot of attention to the place where I can breathe and live freely, said Hekmat. We can overcome stereotypes and prejudices against refugees only if we listen to each other and come together around a cup of Turkish tea.

Her current work also focuses on protecting children, banning underage marriages and domestic violence, and promoting social cohesion and awareness campaigns regarding asylum seekers. She has also launched a project for refugee women to design accessories and other handicrafts.

They produced about 600 items (so far) and we provided the raw material for them. It became a source of livelihood for them and served as a path to self-fulfillment, she said.

Corabatir said Hekmat had acted as a bridge for more than a decade between every Afghan refugee and UN agencies in Turkey and had tried to solve their problems with an extensive network that she placed over the years in the medical sector and through its charitable activities.

We aim to raise awareness of these charities and introduce these people to the attention of the authorities. She also told her peers that they have a right to enjoy as refugees. It is essential that these people inspire other refugees to raise awareness and lead social change in their communities, Corabatir said.

Turkey is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees and about 330,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities, including Afghans and Pakistanis, according to the latest UNHCR data.

