JEDDAH: Countries in the first phase of international application availability include: Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Somalia, Morocco, Tunisia, Djibouti, Libya, Egypt, Mauritania, Indonesia, Afghanistan , Uzbekistan, South Africa, Lebanon, Nigeria, India, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Bangladesh, Portugal, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Norway, Austria, USA, Japan, Greece, Spain , Estonia, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Brunei, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, France, Finland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Canada, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Malta, Malaysia, Monaco, Zealand , The Netherlands, the Maldives and Azerbaijan. The office of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Saudi Arabia temporarily closed the Budaiya Mosque in the governor of Abu Arish after it was confirmed that the imam had COVID-19. Field teams took precautionary and preventive measures, including sterilization operations and comprehensive maintenance, in preparation for the mosque’s reopening and reception of worshipers at a later date. The ministry noted the shrewdness of worshipers and their active role in reporting mosques that did not comply with health and safety guidelines and failed to implement preventative measures. FAST FACTS 464,780 Total cases 446,960 Recoveries He urged everyone to report similar incidents in the future by calling in 1933. Saudi Arabia on Saturday reported 16 more coronavirus-related casualties, bringing the total death toll to 7,553. There were 1,077 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 464,780. There are 10,267 active cases, of which 1,562 are in critical condition. Of the newly recorded cases, 348 were in Mecca, 225 were in Riyadh, 149 were in the Eastern Province and 69 were in Medina. Authorities said another 906 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 446,960. The country has so far performed more than 20.27 million PCR tests, with 75,059 performed in the last 24 hours. Test centers and treatment centers set up across the country have treated hundreds of thousands of people since the onset of the pandemic. Taakad centers offer COVID-19 testing for those who do not show or show only mild symptoms or believe they have come in contact with an infected individual. Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice for those with viral symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty breathing. Meetings for both services can be made through the Sehhaty ministries app. Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 15,633,787 people so far.

