Top 10 world news: G7 counts China, US at embassies in Afghanistan and more, World News





IN G7 Summit, leaders have launched a plan called Build a Better World Initiative (B3W), which will be used to build infrastructure in poorer nations. It is reported that this initiative may also be against China Belt and Road Initiative. Meanwhile, according to a White House statement, to help poor countries trying to cope Pandemic and covid-19, The United States and other Group of Seven countries are considering a $ 100 billion reallocation of funds, from International Monetary Fund (IMF) the chest of war. In other news after The Taliban refusal to allow Turkey troops in Afghanistan, The US has suggested that embassies may be forced to close in the absence of an international diplomatic presence in Kabul. In the lightest news, we bring you pictures of the red planet March, clicked by China Rover Motorized Rover, Zhurong. Click on titles to read more G7 approves global infrastructure plan, a response to China Road and Road Initiative In what may oppose the China Road and Road Initiative, G7 leaders have launched a plan to build infrastructure in poorer countries, with this plan the G7 is offering a values-driven, high-standard partnership. and transparent “. US says G7 could reallocate $ 100 billion in IMF funds to nations devastated by COVID According to a White House statement, the United States and other Seven States groups are considering reallocating $ 100 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. US says diplomatic presence in Kabul requires ‘functioning, safe airport’ A day after the Taliban rejected Turkey’s proposal to maintain its troop presence in Afghanistan in order to guard and run Hamid Karzai International Airport following the departure of the rest of the US-led foreign force, the United States in a The statement said it believes maintaining an international diplomatic presence in Kabul requires a ‘functional, safe’ airport. Leaving Russia, Pentagon to Send Ukraine Anti-Drone, Electronic Warfare Equipment The Pentagon on Friday announced a new $ 150 million military aid package to Ukraine that will include anti-artillery radar, electronic warfare equipment and anti-drone technology, strengthening Kiev amid rising tensions with Moscow. No joint press conference after the Biden-Putin meeting, says the White House The White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold a joint press conference after their meeting, rather Biden will hold a solo press conference. Implement the Brexit agreement, the EU tells UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Expressing concern for securing a delicate peace in Northern Ireland, the European Union has instructed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement the Brexit agreement he signed. Sri Lanka is seeking millions in damage due to the fire on the ship Following the recent ecological disaster Sri Lanka had to face due to the burning MV X-Press Pearl, the country is seeking $ 40 million in damages from the ship’s operator after massive pollution was caused by the fire. Opposition leader Nepals threatens to assassinate Prime Minister Oli Nepal ‘s opposition party, Nepal Congress Party’s Narottam Baidhya has threatened to assassinate Prime Minister PK Oli in an “attacker like Nathuram Godse” who he says is needed to save the nation. Saudi Arabia bans foreign travelers from Hajj over COVID-19 In response to the coronavirus pandemic, for the second year in a row, Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Hajj pilgrimage to its citizens and residents. The number of visitors allowed is also limited to 60,000. China unveils photos from Mars rover on Red Planet Declaring the success of the country’s first attempt to explore Mars, China has released photos of the Mars landscape taken from its remote-controlled Zhurong motorized rover. Released by the National Space Administration of China, these photos show an image of Martian land, one of the landing platforms and another of the Zhurong rover and landing platform together.

