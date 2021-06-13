PCG conducts water sampling after the cargo vessels burn in Tondo





(Philstar.com) – 13 June 2021 – 11:37 am

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday began water sampling efforts to assess the environmental impact of the burned cargo ship in the waters of the Delpan Bridge, Tondo, Manila on Saturday. To recall, the M / V Titan 8 en route to Palawan caught fire Saturday morning, leading to several explosions and fires that spread to poor areas nearby. The fires declared under control at 1:54 pm and were completely extinguished at 2:57 pm Six people were injured and two were reported missing by the ship’s crew. Asked if the missing were still alive, the PCG communications officer said in a text message Sunday: “We are doing search and rescue, not search and retrieval.” Traces of oil and oil spills that were easily dispersed were noticed in the surrounding waters, PCG told reporters. READ: 6 injured, 2 missing as fire hits oil tanker In a statement, the PCG said its Marine Environmental Protection Command would also place a suction pad to cover the thick “oil glitters” in the area where the ship sank. According to a ship profile from the Maritime Industry Authority, the M / V Titan-8 was a cargo ship built in 2008 capable of carrying 199.5 tonnes gross. PCG said it was taking charge at the time of the incident, but added that it has not yet determined the source of the fire. The operator of the unnamed Titan 8 told PCG he was taking a bath when he heard an explosion, causing him and his crew to jump off the ship. – with a report from STAR







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos