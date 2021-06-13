The Australian state of Australia expects further facilitation of COVID-19 curbs





Sydney (Reuters) – The Australian state of Victoria expects to announce further easing of COVID-19 restrictions this week, Action Prime Minister James Merlino said on Sunday after the state reported a new infection acquired in the country for the second day in a row. Photograph Photograph: Pedestrians cross the road at Flinders Street Station on the first day of limited coronavirus disease restrictions (COVID-19) for the state of Victoria after a prolonged blockage in Melbourne, Australia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS / Sandra Sanders The latest infection was a close contact of a previously reported case and had already been quarantined, the Victoria Department of Health said. Australia’s second most populous state recorded 92 cases in its latest wave of COVID-19 infections, which caused a two-week premature blockage late last month. Victoria emerged from the blockade on Friday as new cases fell, but some rules of physical distancing remain. My expectation is by the end of the week, we will be able to announce further easing of restrictions for regional Victoria and … for Metropolitan Melbourne, Merlino said. Merlino added that he was eager to get people back to attend sporting events and theater, although he had no announcement yet to make about it. Under existing curbs, Melbourne residents can only travel up to 25 miles (15.5 miles) from home while outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Masks are required indoors and outdoors in all public spaces. More than 3,000 key close contacts of infected cases are already in quarantine with around 122 exposure sites listed on the Victorian government website. Australia has fared much better than many other countries developed during the pandemic, with more than 22,300 local COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths since March 2020, mostly in nursing homes in Victoria. Premature blockades, internal border controls and strict rules of social distancing have helped it contain previous outbreaks. New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, and neighboring Queensland are on high alert after an infected woman and her husband traveled from Victoria through several cities in both countries. Without any new cases on Sunday, New South Wales, which includes the largest city, Sydney, has not reported any infection acquired in the country for more than a month, while Queensland reported the latest cases in late March. Reporting by Swati Pandey; Edited by Himani Sarkar

