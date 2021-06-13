Now even the G7 is running out of energy from Brexit | William Keegan

There is a certain symmetry about one of the main themes of the Carbis Bay G7 summit. The first of these meetings in Rambouillet, outside Paris, in 1975 was called by the French president, Valry Giscard dEstaing, to call for a collective effort to avert an energy crisis.

Started as Group Six US, Japan, West Germany, UK, France and Italy. But on the way, what was intended to be a one-time special event took on a life of its own, with Canada reuniting in 1976. In the initial excitement of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the fiercest efforts to guide the former USSR in the supposed miracles of western capitalism, Russia was added to the annual meeting of collectors in 1997.

However, it was always a mistake to think that the Western economic model could be imposed on Russia; and, in addition, Russia’s revanchist behavior toward its close neighbors led to its expulsion in 2014.

The crisis that led to the formation of the G6, then the G7, was provoked by fears of energy shortages and dependence on oil supplies from the Middle East. This time, in addition to the apparent concerns about the pandemic, the crisis has arisen from fears of global warming that have been provoked by the G7s’ successful efforts from the 1970s onwards to secure fossil fuel supplies. This is how it goes in economic history: to paraphrase Dorothy Parker, her damn energy policy one after another.

Reporting on many of those G7 meetings over the years, I can say with confidence that, not infrequently, months of careful preparation of the agenda by highly qualified officials can overshadow the most current events. On this occasion, of course, has been the predictable quarrel between the UK and our former EU partners.

Rising tensions over Northern Ireland and the threat of the Good Friday deal became a major concern for President Joe Biden on the way to the summit, recalling the words of British statesman George Canning in 1826: I called the New World in existence to correct the Old balance sheet.

Now, let’s face it: our Prime Minister knew there would be problems on the Northern Ireland / UK border, but he denied and ignored them to make Brexit.

Global Britain? Pull the other. Once the most popular European destination for domestic investment, the UK has been overtaken by France for two years in a row

In a reasonable and dignified world, only for this act should he be suspended from public office for life. Instead, he walks up to the polls thanks, presumably, to a mix of public relief for the vaccine program and his supposed charisma. There are some unfortunate precedents in European history of where charisma can lead, but we better not go there. However, my suspicion is that the chaos caused by the way the government has messed up many people’s travel plans will lead to some chickens coming home to sleep. Disrupting public spending could well erode Johnsons’s populist reputation.

The Northern Ireland fiasco is not the only line of blame in Brexit work. Prominent Brexiters such as Wetherspoons’ Tim Martin now complain that, thanks to the crazy policy they advocated, they can not get the staff they need from continental Europe. This crisis affects the entire hospitality business. Moreover, researchers from Aston University find that, thanks to the deliberate negligence by Brexiters of the interests of our financial and other services, exports of services were 113 billion lower between the referendum year 2016 and 2019 than they would have been if the trends of previous would have continued.

Global Britain? Pull the other. Once the most popular European destination for domestic investment, the UK has been overtaken by France for two years in a row. There are countless reports of the difficulties of doing business as a result of the difficult Brexit that was desired by Johnson, but whose predictable and foreseeable consequences are blamed by his ineffective negotiator Lord Frost on the EU obscurantism claim.

Brexit is proving to be the unchanged catastrophe that the Remoaners feared. I’m not surprised that Gordon Brown has called for the UK to rejoin the EU, although he does not believe this will be possible in the short term.

Browns’ slogan for the referendum campaign would have been leading, not removing. The fact of the matter is that Brexit is not simply proving what Michael Bloomberg called stupid; it is a tragedy. A European friend noticed that, just as in normal life people do not want to feel rejected, how do we think the rest of Europe feels about being rejected by a UK that was seen as a beneficial influence? After all, we may, like others, have fought our corner, but which country leader inspired the only market so highly valued by our former partners? Yes: none other than Margaret Thatcher.