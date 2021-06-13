When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement about Covid blocking?

What are the scientist’s estimates?

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies realized that it had warned the Government that a third wave of Covid cases could exceed the peak of the first wave if the June 21 reopening continued as planned.

However, NHS leaders have said scientific modeling has been crude and unreliable in predicting the pandemic, and they warned against using it to decide whether to release the restrictions on June 21st.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS Insurers, said the beliefs were “skeptical” about the models’ ability to provide useful forecasts for the pandemic.

How does this affect businesses?

The news will come as a bitter shock to businesses that were set to fully reopen on June 21, with many staff hired and trained, bringing others out of work and ordering supplies in order to offer customers a normal service. .

Figures released by analysts at the Center for Business Economics and Research predict that the economy will hit 55 million a day if the four-week delay moves forward.

The Treasury has so far been refusing to extend the freezing of business rates for the hospitality and leisure sector which ends on 1 July, arguing that sufficient support has already been established.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive Officer of UK Hospitality, said: “The continuing uncertainty surrounding the guide is causing considerable concern for businesses and hospitality operators.

“It is crucial that the Government commits to lifting the restrictions by June 21. Any delay in the roadmap will have a devastating effect on an already fragile sector.”

Sarah Haywood, of the UK Weddings Taskforce industry body, said the wedding businesses would “collapse” as a result of a delay because “we have reached the bottom of the runway”.

She said more than 50,000 weddings were booked for four weeks after June 21, as ministers had repeatedly assured the public that the restrictions would end on that date, adding: “In every single meeting with the government, they said they were in the right path to unlimited reopening, and when we pushed them for an extraordinary plan they would not discuss it. “

Government support for affected businesses remains in effect until September.

What is currently allowed?

Most of the legal restrictions on outdoor meetings were lifted on May 17 after the Government pushed forward with Mr. Johnson’s Step 3 guide.

People are allowed to meet even inside, but the rule of six or two families still applies.

Eating indoors in restaurants is now allowed and customers are no longer required to buy substantial alcoholic beverages or stay in a curfew.

Gyms have reopened and certain larger shows and sporting events indoors have resumed.

Up to 30 people are able to attend weddings, receptions and awakenings, as well as funerals.

When is the next blocking notice?

The Covid Cabinet Operations Committee will meet Sunday evening to make a final decision on any easements that may move forward.

The decision will be sealed by the Cabinet on Monday morning and announced by Mr Johnson later that day.

The decision is expected to be reviewed two weeks after the extension.

What is allowed in other nations of the UK?

In Wales, from 7 June groups of up to 30 people were allowed to meet outdoors, including in private gardens, while up to three families could meet indoors.

The Welsh government has not yet given a date for the reopening of larger venues offering live performances or for events such as outdoor music festivals.

Plans to ease blocking restrictions in much of Scotland have been thwarted, but the restrictions were reduced in Glasgow, which was held to Level 3 restrictions due to an increase in cases.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and other places of hospitality in Northern Ireland can operate inside, with six people allowed to sit together by unlimited families with table service only.