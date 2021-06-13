Swiss voters to decide on pesticide ban, terrorism law and aid Covid-19, Europe News & Top Stories





ZURICH (REUTERS) – Switzerland heads to the polls on Sunday (June 13th) in a series of referendums that could see the country become only the second in the world to ban artificial pesticides. Laws to combat terrorism, reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and provide emergency funding Covid-19 also face mandatory voting under the Swiss system of direct democracy. An initiative aims to ban the use of artificial pesticides within 10 years. Globally, only Bhutan bans chemicals. Supporters say products made by agrochemical giants like Switzerland’s Syngenta and Germany’s Bayer and BASF endanger health and the environment. “Vitals is vital to stop using pesticides that are causing serious health problems for people today and are preserving problems for the future,” said co-author Antoinette Gilson of the Pesticide Initiative. Growers say their pesticides have been rigorously tested and regulated and crop yields will fall without them. Many farmers say a ban will raise food prices, cost labor and boost food imports. Voters also decide on a special Drinking Water initiative, which says artificial pesticides are polluting Swiss water. He wants to redirect subsidies to farmers who do without them. In an extremely hot campaign, supporters received death threats, while farmers complained that they felt under siege by city dwellers who did not understand their way of life. If passed, the proposals would change the constitution as the government drafts implementing laws for parliament to address. Voters will decide on a new law which aims to further reduce CO2 emissions through measures such as raising the additional car fuel tariff and setting a tariff for flight tickets. Opponents say the law will increase business costs and will not help the environment as the country is responsible for only 0.1 percent of global carbon emissions. A law giving police new powers to fight terrorism faces one vote. Legislation makes it easier for police to monitor and restrict the movement of potential offenders, with restraining orders and travel bans for potential 12-year-old suspects. The government says the measures will prevent terrorist attacks, but opponents say they risk harming children and exposing people to torture abroad. An interim Covid-19 law, which opponents say did not have enough public consultation before its introduction last year, needs voter approval. The law sets aside 35 billion Swiss francs (S $ 52 billion) to support short-term work schemes; hit industries like restaurants and hotels; and culture, sports and media.







