A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on June 12, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 12, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 398,766 new vaccines administered for a total of 28,624,871 doses given.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 398,766 new vaccines administered for a total of 28,624,871 doses given. Across the country, 4,330,038 people or 11 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 75,528,805 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered in the provinces and territories for a total of 31,432,264 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 91.07 percent of their available vaccines.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 28,602 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 358,705 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 685,034 per 1,000. In the province, 4.14 percent (21,654) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 430,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 82 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

PEI is reporting 10,846 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 111,616 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 703,629 per 1,000. In the province, 10.65 percent (16,901) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 128,855 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 81 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.62 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Scotland is reporting 56,954 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 678,615 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 695,375 per 1,000. In the province, 4.91 percent (47,930) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for the total 788,870 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 81 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 62,956 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 583,855 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 748,494 per 1,000. In the province, 8.93 percent (69,686) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 642,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 82 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.84 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 94,528 new vaccines administered for a total of 6,595,378 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 770.79 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 7,086,249 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 195,032 new vaccines administered for a total of 11,022,452 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 750,384 per 1,000. In the province, 11.35 percent (1,667,761) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 12,153,835 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 18,327 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,022,395 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 742,478 per 1,000. In the province, 13.84 percent (190,539) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 1,154,390 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 84 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.57 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan is reporting 18,014 new vaccines administered for a total of 878,665 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 745,166 per 1,000. In the province, 16.27 percent (191,808) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 981,605 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.51 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 63,400 new vaccines administered for a total of 3,336,850 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 758,023 per 1,000. In the province, 16.56 percent (729,137) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 3,605,035 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 82 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.56 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 3,893,581 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 758.75 per 1,000. In the province, 9.70 percent (497,932) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 4,252,730 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.55 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 55,485 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,329,587 per 1,000. In the territory, 61.80 percent (25,789) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 64,520 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 150 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 86 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero new administered vaccines for a total of 55,078 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,220,727 per 1,000. In the territory, 55.15 percent (24,881) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the northwestern territories for a total of 82,230 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 180 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.98 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 32,196 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 831,379 per 1,000. In the territory, 38.60 percent (14,949) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 60,360 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 160 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 53.34 percent of its vaccine supply.

*Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 12 years of age and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on June 12, 2021.

Canadian Press