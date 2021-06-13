Ecstasy of Caribbean Cruise a Possible Nightmare | tidings

When Famous Cruises The Famous Millennium withdrew to Port Bridgetown in Barbados on Monday, June 7, there was no hiding the full satisfaction of local tourism officials and government representatives.

Leaving the port of Phillipsburg’s home in St Maarten, Barbados was the first stop for the Royal Caribbean Group, which was the first large cruise ship to sail with American passengers since COVID-19 forced all cruise lines to were anchored in March last year

The 500 passengers 75 per cent of whom, along with the entire 700 crew, had been fully vaccinated, were greeted along the cruise line with steel band music and a short greeting ceremony, which included speeches by eccentric officials.

But their moment of ecstasy was alleviated by the grim reality that two people aboard the ship who were in the same cabin and, it was later revealed, had gone on a shore excursion to Barbados had tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, two guests share a bath on board The Famous Millennium was tested positive for COVID-19 while performing the required end of cruise testing, the cruise line said in a statement Thursday. Individuals are asymptomatic and are currently in isolation and are being monitored by our medical team.

Since cruise lines recently announced that they would begin offering cruises from home ports in the Caribbean ostensibly to circumvent the US Naval Centers for Disease Control (CDC) ban on navigation, regional public health officials have had nightmares about possible COVID- 19 explosion on the ship.

Large numbers of passengers often larger than the population of some small Caribbean states packed into the confines of a cruise ship offer increased opportunities for the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, the Public Health Agency warned. Caribbean (CARPHA), the regional equivalent of the CDC, in a document for Caribbean leaders containing guidelines for return navigation.

They have seen this before with frequent outbreaks of norovirus, often referred to as cruise ship virus, and other gastrointestinal outbreaks in Caribbean cruises over the past 10 years.

In the guidance document dated 31 May, a copy of which was obtained from Sunday Gleaner, CARPHA noted the public health challenges posed by ships due to the speed with which they travel from one port to another and the ease with which infected passengers and crew can spread contagious diseases to local populations.

In addition to increasing the risk of spreading diseases to ships, the influx of large numbers of passengers from different countries, some of whom may be asymptomatic carriers, carrying different variants in virgin Caribbean populations that have not been fully vaccinated , as well as the fact that vaccinations have not been shown to completely stop the transmission of the disease, poses an increased risk for CMS [CARPHA member countries], said the health agency, which recommends testing negative PCR tests taken 24-72 hours before boarding, full vaccination requirements and a 14-day quarantine for crew members immediately before or after boarding to prevent the virus from entering on board.

NJ IS VEXING ISSUE

Vaccination requirements have become a matter of concern after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law making it illegal for businesses, including cruise lines, to ask customers if they have been vaccinated against the virus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, has signed a similar bill.

U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has since written to DeSantis, urging the Republican of Florida to review the legislation, arguing that it could affect the health and well-being of millions of Caribbean residents when cruising resumes. in the region. Few expect DeSantis to accept this request.

DeSantis, which runs a state where 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, has opposed any measures introduced by the CDC to manage the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing.

He also sued the CDC in an attempt to force him to lift the navigation ban order introduced in mid-March 2020 following the COVID-19 explosions and multiple boat deaths. The health protection agency has implemented strict health and safety guidelines for cruise lines to resume navigation in U.S. waters.

The major cruise companies Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean had all pledged to challenge DeSantis, but in a dramatic surrender, Royal Caribbean announced last Friday that it would no longer require such proof of vaccination.

That complicates matters for Jamaica and other North Caribbean cruise destinations visited by most of the ships sailing from Miami, argues Neville Boxill, a former second in command at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., where he was responsible for navigation.

Much depends on how consumers react to this, whether consumers also prefer the safety of being on a boat where they know everyone has been vaccinated or whether they will take the same stance as the governor, Boxill said. Sunday Gleaner.

If they hold the same stance as the governor, then this creates a real dilemma for Caribbean destinations, as they will now have to make a decision whether to refuse cruises from Miami or whether to accept cruises outside Miami.

The former tourism executive, who now heads his consulting firm, Kusafiri Consulting, concludes that if the cruise public fails to support the governor of Florida, the decision by Royal Caribbean could be a disguised blessing for the destinations. of the Caribbean Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and St Maarten which have agreed to serve as domestic ports.

Based on the model, this could mean increasing airport revenue from landing and parking fees, terminal fees and concession revenue, point-to-point air support capacity support, an opportunity for all to be exposed the capacity of cruise ship passengers and the experience of what the destination offers and the opportunities for the agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors to benefit from the provision of cruise ships, Boxill explained.

Broken dream

However, home transportation could leave the Caribbean with broken, dry and exploited dreams, suggested Jim Walker, a Miami-Florida-based lawyer and publisher of the maritime law blog, Cruise Law News.

The decision to make Barbados the first stop after the resumption of navigation was, in part, to pay off the country for allowing 28 cruise ships to the safe port when they sailed across the Caribbean, the doors were closed to us; we had no place to go, admitted Joshua Carroll, vice president of destination development at the Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean International has also announced plans to operate cruises from Barbados for the first time starting in December 2021.

As boats decorated the waters of Barbados during the first months of the pandemic, something bad was happening beneath the surface, according to a study by the Center for Resource Management and Environmental Studies (CERMES) on the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies.

Thousands of square feet of reef were visually confirmed by divers who had been destroyed. The potential habitat damage area from all anchorage events was estimated to be in the region of millions of square feet, wrote Robin Mahon, professor emitus at CERMES, in a newspaper report, in which he explained that it seemed to have an inadequate sense of the potential damage caused by the mooring of such large vessels, as well as inadequate supervision of exactly where the mooring was taking place.

Theres also the issue of air and water pollution, though, frankly, it is an issue that is almost absent in discussions between cruise lines and the Caribbean, noted Walker, a maritime law blogger, who described his blog motto as: Everything that cruise lines do not want you to know.

The Miami-based navigation industry has a poor record of managing the huge pollution caused by its bunker fuel burning large ships and, in my opinion, treats many Caribbean islands as a dumping ground, he told Sunday Gleaner.

POOR LONG-TERM PARTNERS

Experts agree that home transport requires extensive and costly port and airport facilities to transport and distribute food and equipment to boats and to handle the thousands of tourists who manage to board the ship and then leave after their cruises.

And, given the seasonal nature of the cruise industry, infrastructure and other assets acquired to facilitate cruise operations will often be under-utilized for most of the year, exacerbating the cost-benefit equation applied to cruise line operations. homeporting, concluded Boxill.

Worse still, Walker added, there is no doubt that cruise lines will return to homeporting in South Florida as soon as they are able to do so, leaving Caribbean countries high and dry.

The Norwegian, who had previously announced that the Gulf of Montego would serve as the home port for Norwegian Joy by August, revealed late last month that it had canceled those plans and would transfer the crew to Norwegian Happiness, which is scheduled to sail from Seattle to Alaska by Aug. 7, pending approval by the CDC.

And last week, the line advised passengers who had to sail from La Romana to the Dominican Republic on August 15 that its plans had changed. The Royal Caribbean has also reversed an earlier decision to house the port from Bermuda.

While none of the lines have explicitly stated that these cancellations are in preparation for the resumption of US navigation, industry observers are confident there is no other reason.

Cruise lines are weak long-term partners. They will always leave when they find a better deal. If the lines reveal a reluctance of American customers to fly to Jamaica or other Caribbean countries, they will not hesitate to retreat, Walker claimed.

And in a strong warning that the Caribbean countries will forever take the short end of action with cruise companies, he called for a cooperative approach to the negotiations.

I would tell any Caribbean country that is considering investing in a home harbor arrangement with a cruise line, the following caution: you are dealing with a proverbial gorilla eight hundred pounds, Walker warned. Do not expect cruise lines to treat you as their equal partner. Don’t expect a Miami-based cruise line to replace its home port with Montego Bay, or Nassau, or Cozumel, or Bridgetown.

[email protected]