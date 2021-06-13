MB was removed in the latest June updates





The UK is one of two countries that lost Green Status in the last update Malta added, but Tajikistan and UK removed from Culture and Tourism Department – Abu Dhabi (DCT) Green List of countries, regions and territories, effective today, Sunday, June 13, 2021. What is the Green List of Abu Dhabi ..? The ‘Green List’ of Abu Dhabi countries is a collection of international territories that are considered a low risk to bring Covid-19 to the emirates. The list has been compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination levels, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol. The Green List is updated periodically in line with international health developments. And inclusion on the list requires destinations to meet a strict set of health and safety criteria. Who is on the Green List As of June 13, the full Green List of DCT Abu Dhabi is as follows: Australia

Azerbaijan

butane

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Puffin Island

Israeli

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zeland

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

United States

Uzbekistan Green List – Green Neck This news follows the announcement last week that a Green Pass on the updated ALHOSN app will now be required to access public spaces in the capital. Restrictions that will apply to both residents and tourists when they arrive. For full details and a division of rights, as well as step-by-step instructions on how Green Pass works, refer to our article on updates. You may also like Abu Dhabi: Green permit required to enter public places MOHAP starts Sinopharm trials for children aged three to 17 years Arrival in Abu Dhabi from a Green List country As of May 3, the rules for vaccinated residents have been updated. They apply to all residents and citizens of Abu Dhabi (not everywhere in the UAE, this seems to be specific to the UAE) who are able to demonstrate through their Al Hosn app, that they have received both doses of any vaccine approved by Abu Dhabi (Sinopharm and Pfizer), at least 28 days ago. As before, those coming from Green List countries are required self-isolation for as long as it takes to get a negative result from the PCR arrival test. But now, instead of having to take the subsequent tests on the sixth and 12th day, they are only required to take a test on the sixth day (except the incoming test). For unvaccinated individuals, those who have had only one dose, or both doses less than 28 days ago – there is still no quarantine requirement for entry from Green List countries (other than the time before receiving a negative test result) of PCR arrival), but you will need further PCR tests on day six and 12. What if I am traveling to Abu Dhabi from a destination that is not on the Green List? Following the updates, vaccinated individuals coming from non-Green List countries will now only have to quarantine for five days (previously it was 10). There is still a requirement for a PCR test on arrival and the fourth day. Those residents and citizens whose Al Hosn app does not reflect having had both doses of a vaccine approved more than 28 days ago arriving from non-Green countries will have to quarantine for 10 days. complete, with a PCR test on arrival and on day eight. . Images: Getty

