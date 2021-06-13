Active COVID-19 cases drop to 54,531, accounting for 3.49% of case load-India News, Firstpost

LIVE Update of Coronavirus News: Recovery rates have exceeded new daily cases for 31 consecutive days, the Center statement added.

80,834 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In the case of Sunday, India reported the lowest daily figures in the last 71 days, according to the center.

The positive daily rate is 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. Over the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has increased to 95.26%, with 1,32,062 recoveries recorded.

Total number of cases: 2,94,39,989

Total emissions: 2,80,43,446

Price: 3,70,384

Active cases: 10,26,159

Saturday’s congress accused BJP of hiding Coronavirus He died in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and demanded the resignation of the state prime minister and a judicial investigation to confirm the current Covid country figures.

Parliamentary spokesman Pawan Khera has revealed that the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are hiding information and the prime ministers of these states have the moral right to continue their position. He insisted he did not.

His statement came after media reports claimed more than Rs 17,000 deaths in Madhya Pradesh in May, but reported that state government figures were much lower.

“We are calling for an independent judicial inquiry into all the states of India regarding the number of Covid deaths,” he said at an online press conference.

“We demand that the prime ministers of these countries resign now. They have no moral right to continue their position. They somehow against these deaths. “Their hands are red because they are responsible, not only for death, but also for denying dignity after death by hiding this information,” he said.

Randeep Surjewala, Parliament’s key spokesman, said 170,000 people died in Madhya Pradesh in May alone. What I have never heard or seen, and now the truth is before us. “

The death toll in May (in the state) is the same as the death toll reported in six months. Has human life been so free? Did our soul die? He should go ahead and say who is responsible, he wrote on Twitter, tagging media coverage.

Kera also cited differences between data provided by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and data on the crematorium and cemetery in these states.

Parliament leaders said it was not just statistics or data, but people, these were boys, girls, parents, men, women, brothers and sisters.

“For God’s sake, Mr. Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has a heart,” he said, asking questions. Kera claimed that the current center-right government considers the data an enemy.

“She sees the truth coming out of the data as ‘the enemy, number one.’ She fights the data. She tries to defeat the data,” he insisted.

A spokesman also claimed to have seen how he saw it in Congress whenever there were questions and had to put offensive statistics on the table, saying, “This government and this alliance is called NDA (National Democratic Alliance)” It becomes an alliance “without data “. “

Parliament leaders said it was also about work, the economy and human life. He said hiding data about death is not just a crime, but a sin.

“Do not reduce human life to mere statistics. “I’m talking about deaths from a pandemic accident, but people will say ‘look, don’t reduce it to just statistics,'” Kera said.

“Under Modi’s new India, the importance given to human life has become so low that it is no longer just a statistic.

“These deaths will no longer be counted in the statistics, which is the most unfortunate thing we have seen through this pandemic,” he said.

Parliament has accused the governments of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh of curbing Covid’s death records.

Khera claimed that between April 10 and May 9 in Gujarat, government records showed 3,578 deaths across the state.

However, according to the death certificate of a municipal hospital in Ahmedabad, 3,416 people died in a hospital during the same period, 1,23,000 in 33 districts and eight municipalities in Gujarat from March 1 to May. Death certificate issued. 10, he insisted.

This is not natural, Kera argues, as this is 58,000 more than last year’s period March 1-May 10.

“When 58,000 additional death certificates are issued, questions are asked, answers are made and responsibility is sought,” he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, he also claimed that information from Muktidam and the crematorium had been obtained or concealed.

Comparing the death tolls last year and this year, Kera argued the difference was staggering, as the death toll rose by 190,000 this year between January and May last year.

“It explains this increase, the fact that the government does not want to publish this data,” he asked.

He made a similar claim regarding Uttar Pradesh.

I have seen horrific images of the government trying to build a viewfinder in Lucknow. As a result, people are refraining from taking videos and photos of so much burning.

“We have seen images of the body floating in the river. “We have seen images of the river bed, those images do not put us to sleep,” he said.