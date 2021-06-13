Remembering my return to the world in 1966 – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

On March 11, 2020, my wife, Liz, and I began a year of COVID isolation. If you are a fan of irony, March 11, 1965, was the day I left the U.S. for a one-year tour of a puddle called the Vietnam War. No other year in my 81 years of counting came close to this monument of vanity and its perpetuation in my psychic being. Some of the feelings are familiar.

In 2020, in addition to required contacts, such as buying food, I was disconnected from the world we knew and loved. For a year I / we did not go upstairs for a dozen and a half miles from home. We are self-isolated like most of America.

A year later we, and most of the people around us, had received their COVID vaccines. In May we slowly opened up. On June 5, 2021, Liz and I set off for Bandon for a week in a rented house on the beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean. I felt weird.

In mid-March 1966, 55 years ago, I returned home to Medford from a year in Vietnam. I reunited with a 3-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy who did not know their father, and actually did not know them or myself. One of my first tasks was bonding with my daughter Jennifer and son Nathan.

Early in my return I joined Jennifer for a car ride / excursion around my hometown area. The trip was just as much for me as it was for Jennifer. At one point, Jennifer and I were driving on the outskirts of Medford and would pass by an orchard. I pulled off the road and saw a double-decker plane sinking close to the ground and flying to the top of the peak spraying the pear orchard. I was reminded of our C-123 planes, Agent Orange spraying missions in Vietnam. We killed large areas of vegetation to deny hiding our enemy. Toxic chemicals from those missions, codenamed Ranch Hand, still mutilate and destroy life today in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

That day in 1966, radio was playing a new hit by the time; Monday, Monday by Mamas and Papas. I had left the U.S. in 1965 on Glen Yarbrough Baby the Rain Must Fall hit and came back Monday, Monday, I can’t believe that day. In Vietnam, Armed Forces Radio played the Beatles Aid hit. That song was my anthem for madness, every 365 days it brought me.

I sat down, listened to the radio, watched the spraying plane do its job, and looked at Jennifer in awe.

When I got home in 1966, I could not fit in. I was wary of strangers. I was distrustful of my environment. I could not identify with the values ​​of my age group. I felt like a stranger in my own country. That country was bitterly divided between left, right, and racial issues. The core values ​​of our countries were destroyed. We killed Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy in 1968. We had a bitter battle over President Richard Nixon, culminating in his resignation. My personal low point came in May 1970, when the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State University students, killing four and injuring twice that. Again, if I am not playing the irony card, one of the four students killed in Kent State by the National Guard was an ROTC student who would have been a future military officer.

My guess is that by now you can understand that I feel that coming home in 2021 has something in common with my coming home in 1966. The feelings are not so strong. To suggest that Vietnam and COVID are the same thing is the highest-order false equivalence. However, the feelings are very much the same. I want to be clear: COVID blocking trauma and re-entry is about 10% of what it was and still is my trauma and re-entry to Vietnam. I think this is true for most veterinarians I know.

One of my main complaints with people over a certain age is their tightening for the good old days. I wonder if they slept through the Korean War and the Communist witch hunt of the 1950s. Where did they get their news during the racial riots and violence against people of color in the 1950s, 60s and 70s?

What were these people doing, in their adult lives, when in 1962 a friend and a black officer could not eat together in a Georgia cafe? Where were they in 1963 when my South Carolina landlord told me that if I ever had another black officer and his wife in my house, he could not keep the boys (Klan) away from me? Where were they when I could have been killed, or at least seriously injured, in a riot over Kent State in May 1970 at the University of Washington, where I was an ROTC instructor? Did they not know about the violence and anti-Vietnam War demonstrations?

I think it was Winston Churchill who said, America always does the right thing, but only after it has exhausted all other options. In June 2021, we exhausted the other options.

Larry Slessler lives in Medford.