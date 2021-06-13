World leaders face how difficult it is to be with China

It was a back-and-forth reflection of the divisive issue that China has become among Western allies even with what Europeans see as the welcoming presence of US President Joe Biden as leaders face the rise of countries as a geopolitical and economic counterweight to the democracies they represent.

This morning had to go a little deeper into some of the most challenging elements within the G-7 positioning than how difficult it is to push and call for some of the action China is taking, a senior US administration official said.

The final language will be revealed Sunday at the end of the G-7 summit, the first to be held since 2019, after the 2020 meeting was canceled during the pandemic. And despite the different positions, the final text is likely to be the broadest G-7 language for China since President Xi Jinping became the Chinese leader in 2012.

Under discussion are two sections on China, one that could address human rights and another that could provide countries with funding alternatives to the so-called Beijing Belt and Roads Initiative, a global infrastructure development project.

Sections is the first section that has been a struggle for diplomats seeking consensus.

As the US and its European allies agree on the need to aggressively address human rights behavior in China jointly sanctioning the country in March over his treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, they have moved away from rhetoric to use against Beijing, sometimes because of various economic considerations.

The EU, for example, previously reached an investment deal with China, though it later placed the pending deal amid rising tensions with Beijing.

According to the senior US administration official, France is widely supportive of China’s segregation over its forced labor practices, but diplomats from the EU, Germany and Italy were more reluctant.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the discussions on China had been “very attractive and interesting” and stressed her view that the G-7 should seek a balance.

“On the one hand, we know that the social systems of the G-7 countries and China are different. We criticize human rights issues in China, be it Xinjiang or whether it is the restriction of freedoms in Hong Kong. We also, “Of course, seek free access to international waters. These are very important issues,” she said.

“On the other hand, we also have co-operation links on many issues. I would like to mention, for example, climate issues and biodiversity issues, but also free trade,” she told reporters on Saturday evening.

Merkel said the G-7 countries were all committed to a “rule-based international and multilateral cooperation mechanism” in relations with China, including international organizations.

“The issue of forced labor will certainly be addressed,” she added. She also defended the EU-China investment agreement, noting that it referred to the core standards of the International Labor Organization.

By the end of the day, a second U.S. official said countries had overcome some of their changes in the language of the communiqué without providing specifics. But in a statement, the official said there was a growing convergence between G-7 countries to highlight human rights abuses in Chinas, including Xinjiang.

Given that some members did not even want to mention China just three years ago, this is a big change in a short period of time, the official added.

Another human rights issue at stake is whether Beijing-specific detainees should be mentioned in the statement.

Canada has suppressed the case, trying to include the mention of both Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been arrested in China since late 2018.

Western democracies in the G-7 should not hesitate at all to pursue all those actions when appropriate, even contentious, Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale told reporters on Friday.

The seven countries are most in line in the other area: global infrastructure financing.

Diplomats are finalizing the wording of what they call Building the Best Return for the World (a nod to the internal slogans of Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnsons). It is an Initiative to free hundreds of billions of dollars from government and private industry for developing countries that may be inclined to receive funding from China.

The G-7 countries have criticized Beijing for postponing the debts of countries with its Belt and Road loan offers, depriving them of the benefit of any new infrastructure or economic investment.

The White House said it wants the G-7 countries to commit to a better alternative to Belt and Road funding, offering investments that adhere to better climate standards and work practices. It would be financed in part by existing US contributions to overseas infrastructure financing through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The United States and many of our partners and friends around the world have long been skeptical about the China Belt and Road Event, said the second U.S. official. Weve seen that the Chinese government demonstrated a lack of transparency, poor environmental and labor standards, and an approach course that left many countries worse off.

The official added: But so far, we have not offered a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and our way of doing business.

The White House declined to specify how much money the US would contribute, saying it was still negotiating with other countries. He said the U.S. is already investing billions of dollars in overseas infrastructure financing and plans to work with Congress to do more.

As all sides clash over a final text, the other key player Japan made a cover call to Europe to do more economically.

With the European Union, we have assisted in a number of their discussions on various issues such as economic conduct, market distortion measures and also China’s economic assistance that is not in line with international regulations, Tomoyuki Koshida foreign affairs secretary, told reporters. We hope that Europe and Japan and other like-minded countries will deepen such discussions in the future.

Stuart Lau reported from Brussels and David M. Herszenhorn reported from Falmouth, England.

Anna Isaac, Esther Webber and Rym Momtaz contributed to this report.