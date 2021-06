latest news algerians once again left the ballot box

It was the first legislature since the unprecedented and peaceful popular uprising, born on February 22, 2019 from the rejection of a fifth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, pushed almost two months later to resign after 20 years of reign. The main issue, the national turnout reached only 30.20%, the lowest score in at least 20 years for legislative elections, according to the president of the National Independent Election Authority (ANIE), Mohamed Chorfi. For comparison, it stood at 35.70% during the last legislative elections in 2017 (42.90% in 2012). Turnout has even decreased compared to the 2019 presidential election, which saw Abdelmadjid Tebboune elected with only 40% of the vote, a record abstention for such an election. But whatever happens, power will live with it. For me, participation does not matter. What matters to me is that those for whom the people vote have sufficient legitimacy, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has already explained. The color of the next assembly should be released on Sunday, but the official results can not be announced before 96 hours, specified the president of ANIE. Clashes in Kabylia Voting operations were generally conducted quietly in Algeria, where voters were counted on the fingers of one hand, and in the provinces, except in Kabylia, a rebel region where turnout was almost zero in previous polls. Algerians paraded in polling booths. I have never voted and this time it is the same. “I do not think things can change,” said Fatiha, a 50-year-old businessman. “I voted for stability (…) Those who refuse to vote offer no realistic alternative,” Hamid, a 60-year-old executive, prayed for his part. In Kabylia (northeast), almost all polling stations have closed in Bjaa and Tizi Ouzou, the most populous cities in the Berber-speaking region, according to the Algerian League for the Protection of Human Rights (LADDH) and the National Committee for the Prisoners (CNLD). Clashes erupted in several Kabyle municipalities, with ballot boxes looted, and police making dozens of arrests, according to LADDH and CNLD. Support a professional editorial staff serving Brittany and Bretons: subscribe from 1 per month. subscribe







