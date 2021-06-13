Baba Ka Dhaba’s owner apologizes for his ‘mistake’

The owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad has apologized for his ‘mistake’ which led to a belief that the blogger behind his fame was a ‘thief’. He now says food blogger Gaurav Wasan was not a thief and that he never called him one.

“Gaurav Wasan was not a thief. We never called him a thief. But I made the mistake of saying I did not call him, he himself came. Therefore, I apologize to the people,” Prasad said in a new video posted by another blogger on Instagram.

Last year, Baba Ka Dhaba sparked fame after Wasan made a video to highlight his poor financial situation due to more or less legs. In that video, Wasan urged people from the surrounding areas to come and buy from Baba’s Dhaba. The video went viral and many donations were made.

READ | Police books Gaurav Wasan accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner

But then came the turn. Wasan was booked by Delhi police on fraud and fraud charges. Police informed that a complaint had been received from Prasad regarding the fraud and fraud against Wasan.

The complainant alleged that Gaurav Wasan approached Prasad and shot a video with him to help and promote his business. He then shot a video and posted it on social media through his account namely “Swad Official” and asked the public to donate money to help Prasad.

“The video in question went viral and according to the complainant, Wasan deliberately shared only his and his family members’ bank details and phone number for donation and collected a large amount of donation and later deceived Prasad,” Delhi Police said.

Wasan, however, denied all allegations and showed his bank statements to prove his innocence.

Now, Prasad himself has said that “Wasan is not a thief” and “everyone knows him”.

His new video comes months after he closed his new restaurant, which he opened last December. He has now returned to his old ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.

Prasad said he had to close his new restaurant due to heavy losses. Speaking to ANI, Prasad said he closed that new restaurant on February 15th.

“The big costs around 1 lakh was involved in running it and we had to pay 36,000 per month for the workers who worked there and the rent of this shop was 35,000 per month. Other expenses included electricity bill, water bill, etc. “Compared to the investment, the returns were lower,” he said.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.