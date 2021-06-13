International
Baba Ka Dhaba’s owner apologizes for his ‘mistake’
The owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad has apologized for his ‘mistake’ which led to a belief that the blogger behind his fame was a ‘thief’. He now says food blogger Gaurav Wasan was not a thief and that he never called him one.
“Gaurav Wasan was not a thief. We never called him a thief. But I made the mistake of saying I did not call him, he himself came. Therefore, I apologize to the people,” Prasad said in a new video posted by another blogger on Instagram.
Last year, Baba Ka Dhaba sparked fame after Wasan made a video to highlight his poor financial situation due to more or less legs. In that video, Wasan urged people from the surrounding areas to come and buy from Baba’s Dhaba. The video went viral and many donations were made.
READ | Police books Gaurav Wasan accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner
But then came the turn. Wasan was booked by Delhi police on fraud and fraud charges. Police informed that a complaint had been received from Prasad regarding the fraud and fraud against Wasan.
The complainant alleged that Gaurav Wasan approached Prasad and shot a video with him to help and promote his business. He then shot a video and posted it on social media through his account namely “Swad Official” and asked the public to donate money to help Prasad.
“The video in question went viral and according to the complainant, Wasan deliberately shared only his and his family members’ bank details and phone number for donation and collected a large amount of donation and later deceived Prasad,” Delhi Police said.
Wasan, however, denied all allegations and showed his bank statements to prove his innocence.
Now, Prasad himself has said that “Wasan is not a thief” and “everyone knows him”.
His new video comes months after he closed his new restaurant, which he opened last December. He has now returned to his old ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.
Prasad said he had to close his new restaurant due to heavy losses. Speaking to ANI, Prasad said he closed that new restaurant on February 15th.
“The big costs around 1 lakh was involved in running it and we had to pay 36,000 per month for the workers who worked there and the rent of this shop was 35,000 per month. Other expenses included electricity bill, water bill, etc. “Compared to the investment, the returns were lower,” he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]