If Netanyahu is ousted, he could again lead the Likud party.





It is not just the country leadership that will be set up on Sunday afternoon. The vote of confidence could ultimately also affect who leads Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing party, Likud. Mr Netanyahu has led the party for all but six of the last 28 years, 15 of which he has served as prime minister. If he loses the vote on Sunday, he intends to continue in his post as leader of the opposition, confirmed Aaron Klein, a senior adviser to Mr. Netanyahu in a telephone interview. But his rivals may not go along with that. Sapo z. If Netanyahu leaves the government office, his authority over rivals for party leadership will be reduced because he can no longer promote party allies in coveted ministerial posts, or reduce rivals. This would give more impetus to domestic critics who think the party could have stayed in office if Mr Netanyahu had left the leadership earlier and allowed a colleague to take over. Three rival right-wing parties could have joined forces with Likud, giving the party a majority in Parliament if Mr Netanyahu were not at the helm. All three parties were led by former Likud members who were either former aides or allies of the prime minister but who fell out with him personally.

The leadership of the party, which has ruled Israel for 32 of the last 44 years, is seen as one of the countries’ most prestigious roles. But to remove Mr. Netanyahu from the party leadership, his rivals would have to defeat him in an internal election in which 120,000 Likud members would have the final say. Potential challengers include Yuli Edelstein, the health minister; Nir Barkat, a former mayor of Jerusalem; Israel Katz, Minister of Finance; and Danny Danon, president of the international Likuds branch. Recent polls have suggested that Yossi Cohen, who until earlier this month was the director of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, would be the most popular candidate among Likud members. In recent days, Israeli media, citing anonymous sources, have written that Mr. Edelstein plans to run against Mr. Netanyahu, a claim that Mr. Edelstein has not denied. Mr Barkat held a rally in Tel Aviv on Thursday, initially to discuss political policy. But commentators interpreted it as a thinly veiled statement of his leadership ambitions. The likelihood of a challenge to Mr. Netanyahu depends on how long party colleagues expect the new government to stay in office, said Mr. Danon, who has not yet decided whether he will make his offer of leadership. Within Likud, people will look at the government to see if it works or not, Mr Danon said. If the feeling will be that it will not last, I think his position will be stronger. But if they will actually be able to work together and survive, I think it will be more challenging.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos