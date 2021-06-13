World Blood Donor Day 2021: The Impact of Covid-19 on Blood Donation

New coronavirus disease has disrupted blood transfusion services worldwide.

By Dr. Asha Ojha

World Blood Donor Day takes place on June 14 of each year. The aim is to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and the critical contribution of unpaid voluntary donors to national health systems. The day also provides an opportunity to call on governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and deploy systems and infrastructure to increase blood collection from unpaid, voluntary blood donors.

Safe blood and blood products and their transfusion are a critical aspect of public care and health. They save millions of lives, improve the health and quality of many patients every day. The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those in need is not. Blood shortages are particularly acute in developing countries.

Through the covid-19 pandemic, Blood Banks around the globe need the help of blood donors, including blood pushes to meet patient care needs.

This year’s slogan, “Give Blood and Keep Beating the World,” aims to raise awareness during a time of crisis, by targeting all qualified donors to contribute to the maintenance of safe blood supplies.

By donating blood you can save someone’s life. Blood donation stimulates the production of blood cells. Helps you fulfill your social responsibilities.

As part of the critical infrastructure of our nations, healthy individuals can still donate to areas that have provided shelter in declarations or that operate under a phased opening plan. All blood banks follow the highest standards of safety and infection control and voluntary donors are the only source of blood for those in need. As hospitals resume surgical procedures and treatments of patients temporarily discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an acute, constant lack of blood, preventing procedures for those in need of surgery, so communities are encouraged to go out and donate blood. .

Blood banks across India are following NBTC guidelines for eligibility for blood donation.

Blood can be donated safely after a period of 3 months if the donation criteria are met. This time is needed to replenish stores in our body. This extraordinary effort during a time of unprecedented crisis highlights the essential role of well-organized, dedicated, non-reimbursed voluntary blood donors in ensuring a safe and adequate blood supply during normal and emergency periods.

With kovid -19 the ongoing pandemic, it is prudent to provide the blood bank with vaccine details while donating blood. The deferral period for blood donors is 14 days after receiving each / any dose of vaccine currently available -19 in the country, provided the donor confirms other blood donation rates.

Based on the history of the blood donor in COVID-19 infection, individuals should be postponed from donating blood for 28 days from the date of discharge / isolation and complete recovery from the disease, including radiological and virological cleansing.

Give blood and keep beating the world. ”

This message highlights the essential contribution that blood donors make to keeping the world pulsating by saving lives and improving the health of others.

Impact on blood donation

New coronavirus disease has disrupted blood transfusion services worldwide. Despite blood transfusion services taking some precautionary measures to minimize the risks of COVID-19 during blood donations, donors were concerned about the risk of COVID-19 infection during donation and blood transfusion services were facing the risk of inevitable anemia.

Blood donation activities were thought to be contrary to social distancing protocols. While all corporate and educational institutes were closed, the Blood Transfusion Services (BTS) were going through a difficult time regulating blood types in nature.

Decreased donor influx, lack of uniform donor selection criteria during the initial period, fear of the spread of COVID-19 to blood donors and staff, lack of available blood units, transportation of staff, treatment of medical records and concerns about COVID transmitted by transfusion -19 were the main challenges facing blood centers. Personal donor invitations, public announcements and internal donations were implemented to improve donor access. National guidelines were created. Limited donor access, strict donor selection, and adequate clean-up strategies were key steps adopted to ensure the safety of donors and staff. The staff task model was determined based on rotation. New standard operating procedures were developed and implemented for the treatment of positive or suspected covid-19 blood samples.

Letter of appointment of the donor – A letter of appointment of the donor was prepared according to the suggestions of the state council of blood transfusion. The letter mentioned the name of the donor and the expected date and time of the blood donation and its scanned copy was sent to all donors via WhatsApp. The letter was printed on the official BTS letter and was signed and stamped.

Education for BTS staff members – BTS staff were educated on the current COVID-19 crisis and important preventive measures, such as hand hygiene, cough labeling, social distancing, etc. The importance of Universal Precautions and Good Laboratory Practices was re-emphasized. Challenging differentiation between COVID-19 transporters and healthy blood donors. The BTS should rely on donor deferral policy to minimize the risk of potentially infected donors entering the blood supply chain.

Implementation of an additional donor health questionnaire- A modified supplement to the donor health questionnaire was implemented following the guidelines of the national blood transfusion peak body, the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC). The appendix included questions about donor travel / close contacts and the history of contacts with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 and symptoms of active infection.

Precautions by BTS staff abroad and donations at home – To ensure hand hygiene, the use of alcohol-based hand cleaners by donors in a suitable area, such as reception and refreshments, was ensured. Personal protective equipment, including the N95 mask, gloves, face shields, became mandatory for BTS staff at donation facilities.

Social distance is maintained while blood donations. Cleaning measures taken at the donation premises.

Building trust in blood donors and addressing logistical issues were the most important factors for efficient management of blood inventory and blood products. In times of pandemic, implementing measures to ensure the safety of blood donors and BTS staff is a social responsibility and obligation of BTS.

To date, testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection in blood donors has not been recommended by the NBTC. At the time of donation, blood donors are advised and encouraged to inform the BTS in the event of a COVID-19 diagnosis and COVID-19 symptoms.

Risk of COVID-19 from blood transfusions- Respiratory viruses, such as coronaviruses, are not commonly known to be transmitted through blood transfusions.

Plan for preparedness for future epidemics-

Even after overcoming COVID-19, the situation may never return to what was previously a pandemic and BTS may have to learn to work with these new normal conditions. BTS can instill this extra care in their routine and it can also have a positive impact on the donor population.

(The author is a Blood Bank Officer, Jaslok Hospital and Research Center.