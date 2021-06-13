Covid in Scotland: Over 40s asked to reserve early location for vaccines as new online tool





Scots over the age of 40, whose second dose of covidium vaccine is more than eight weeks after the first are encouraged to seek a place earlier. The NHS Inform website has launched a new online tool that allows people to check the status of their second date. Recent advice has recommended bringing the second dose from 12 to eight weeks. Those who have an invitation for a second dose at a 12-week interval will now be able to bring this forward. The Scottish Government says the Under-40s will be able to review their second doses when supplies allow. As well as the “vaccine travel” tool on the NHS Inform website, the national helpline can be used to plan second doses.





(Image: PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are working closely with NHS boards to ensure that the number of appointments can be increased in line with national guidelines to help combat new variants and provide protection for as many as possible. people possible. “Boards are increasing their capacity to administer second doses along with distributing first doses to newer groups and appointments are now being issued in line with the new recommendation of an eight-week gap. “The second dose is vital in providing greater and more stable protection against the virus – especially the new Delta (Indian) variant. “In line with advice from JCVI, we encourage those whose appointment was already planned – which is mostly over 40 at the time – to use the NHS Inform online tool, drop-down clinics or the national helpline to get their second dose of appointment as close to eight weeks after their first as possible. “ Earlier this week Yousaf wrote to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the “tight” supplies of the Pfizer’s stroke, which is under 40 across the country. On Friday, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tried to calm fears by saying supplies were tight but “stable”. He said: “I’m absolutely sure, and I’m talking to Humza about this, that we’ll be able to deliver the Pfizer vaccines that Scotland needs to be able to meet its targets by the end of July. as a target of the United Kingdom. “ Asked if it will be “tight” in the coming weeks, he said: “It will be, no doubt. Every time I have come to your show I have said that the determining factor as far as gun vaccine is concerned is supply. “And supply remains limited but stable, and Pfizer have done an excellent job of being consistent in their delivery schedule.” To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics, click here.







