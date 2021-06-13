Hospital employee convicted of using deceased patient’s bank card to buy snacks

A health worker from a COVID-19 ward in Birmingham, England was sentenced to prison for using her elderly patient’s bank card less than 20 minutes after the woman’s death.

Ayesha Basharat, who works at a local hospital, pleaded guilty to theft and fraud by false representation during a court hearing on Wednesday (June 9th). She used the card of an 83-year-old patient (name not kept) to make some 1 (about P68) purchases from vending machines, according to Birmingham Post Office on Thursday, June 10th.

Basharat managed to buy chips, cakes and drinks before the card was canceled during her shift the next day. She still had the victim card when she was arrested by police.

The suspect initially said that she found the card on the floor and had “confused” it with her bank card, which was a different color. It was also heard in court that Basharat ignored the hospital protocol for the loss of patients’ property.

Police described Basharat’s actions as a “disgusting breach of trust and a concern for the victims’ families”.

They had to come to terms with the death of a loved one from [COVID-19] when they found that the bank card was missing and [then, of course, the realization] “The card was taken from someone who had to take care of it,” police were quoted as saying.

Basharat was given two simultaneous prison terms of five months each, both suspended for 18 months. Dana Cruz /JB

RELATED STORIES:

The woman believed to be dead returns home a few weeks after her burial

13-year-old girl suffers severe burns after trying TikTok fire challenge

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Helpline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited into the current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next