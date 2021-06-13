International
Boris Johnson decided to approve plans to delay the lifting of the blockade; ITV News
The original guide sets the date for June 21, but it is widely expected this will now be postponed for a month until July 19, as reported by Helen Keenan
Boris Johnson is ready to sign plans to delay the removal of coronavirus blocking restrictions in England amid growing concerns about growth in the case of the highly transmitted Delta variant.
The Prime Minister is are expected to agree to await the final easing of controls for up to four weeks when he meets senior ministers and officials during his return Sunday from G7 Summit in Cornwall.
This could mean that the lifting of the blockade which was scheduled for June 21 under the governments roadmap will be returned on July 19.
The move, expected to be confirmed in an official announcement Monday, will be a bitter blow to many businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, who had pinned their hopes on a full summer reopening.
Mr Johnson is likely to face opposition from some of his MPs who have been trying for months over the restrictions and will be outraged at any further delays.
However, a poll by Opinium found significant public support for a postponement, with 54% in favor and 37% against.
Scientists have been pushing for extra time to vaccinate more people, especially those in younger age groups before the controls relax.
Coronavirus: What you need to know– Listen for the latest information, advice and analysis on the pandemic
Studies have shown that people who have received only one dose of the vaccine have significantly less protection against the Delta variant first identified in India than those who have had two strokes.
Public health officials believe a delay would provide more opportunities to control the spread using wave testing techniques which proved successful in Bolton, which was the first area of the Delta variant.
Speaking in Cornwall on Saturday, a weak man Mr Johnson acknowledged that setting up the variant was a serious, serious matter of concern.
‘In order to provide an irreversible guide, you have to be careful,’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston
With the increase in infections and hospital admissions, he said it was not yet clear to what extent this would feed into more deaths.
However, in order to ensure that the final removal of the blockage was irreversible, he said it may be necessary to give vaccines extra foothold in the race against the virus.
However, some ministers were reported to be even more pessimistic, with one telling The Sunday Telegraph that they had a window too short to open, otherwise controls might have to stay in place until next spring.
I am very concerned that the people who want to keep us locked up now want to keep us locked up forever and we are aiming for zero Covid, the unnamed minister was quoted as saying.
Once you start to be late in the spring, you are doing this kind of control over the lives of semi-permanent people.
Scientists now estimate that 96% of all new coronavirus cases are attributed to the Delta variant.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there have been 42,323 cases of the Delta variant confirmed in the UK, up from 29,892 the previous week.
It estimates that the strain is 60% more transmissible compared to the previously dominant variant of Alpha, or Kent, and that cases double every four and a half days in some parts of England.
Meanwhile, it turned out that G7 leaders discussed the theory that the pandemic was caused by a leak from a Chinese lab.
A team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and China concluded that it was extremely difficult for the virus to enter the human population as a result of a laboratory-related incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
However, US President Joe Biden has since ordered an investigation into the origin of the explosion, including the leak theory, while the WHO has said it wants to do more work.
The head of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters at the summit: We believe that all hypotheses should be open, and we should proceed to the second phase to really know the origin.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]