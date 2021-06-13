Boris Johnson decided to approve plans to delay the lifting of the blockade; ITV News

The original guide sets the date for June 21, but it is widely expected this will now be postponed for a month until July 19, as reported by Helen Keenan

Boris Johnson is ready to sign plans to delay the removal of coronavirus blocking restrictions in England amid growing concerns about growth in the case of the highly transmitted Delta variant.

The Prime Minister is are expected to agree to await the final easing of controls for up to four weeks when he meets senior ministers and officials during his return Sunday from G7 Summit in Cornwall.

This could mean that the lifting of the blockade which was scheduled for June 21 under the governments roadmap will be returned on July 19.

The move, expected to be confirmed in an official announcement Monday, will be a bitter blow to many businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, who had pinned their hopes on a full summer reopening.

Boris Johnson, at the G7 in Cornwall, said the Delta variant was a serious, serious concern Credit: Leon Neal / PA

Mr Johnson is likely to face opposition from some of his MPs who have been trying for months over the restrictions and will be outraged at any further delays.

However, a poll by Opinium found significant public support for a postponement, with 54% in favor and 37% against.

Scientists have been pushing for extra time to vaccinate more people, especially those in younger age groups before the controls relax.

Studies have shown that people who have received only one dose of the vaccine have significantly less protection against the Delta variant first identified in India than those who have had two strokes.

Public health officials believe a delay would provide more opportunities to control the spread using wave testing techniques which proved successful in Bolton, which was the first area of ​​the Delta variant.

Speaking in Cornwall on Saturday, a weak man Mr Johnson acknowledged that setting up the variant was a serious, serious matter of concern.

‘In order to provide an irreversible guide, you have to be careful,’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

With the increase in infections and hospital admissions, he said it was not yet clear to what extent this would feed into more deaths.

However, in order to ensure that the final removal of the blockage was irreversible, he said it may be necessary to give vaccines extra foothold in the race against the virus.

However, some ministers were reported to be even more pessimistic, with one telling The Sunday Telegraph that they had a window too short to open, otherwise controls might have to stay in place until next spring.

I am very concerned that the people who want to keep us locked up now want to keep us locked up forever and we are aiming for zero Covid, the unnamed minister was quoted as saying.

Once you start to be late in the spring, you are doing this kind of control over the lives of semi-permanent people.

Scientists now estimate that 96% of all new coronavirus cases are attributed to the Delta variant.

The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there have been 42,323 cases of the Delta variant confirmed in the UK, up from 29,892 the previous week.

It estimates that the strain is 60% more transmissible compared to the previously dominant variant of Alpha, or Kent, and that cases double every four and a half days in some parts of England.

Meanwhile, it turned out that G7 leaders discussed the theory that the pandemic was caused by a leak from a Chinese lab.

A team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and China concluded that it was extremely difficult for the virus to enter the human population as a result of a laboratory-related incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

However, US President Joe Biden has since ordered an investigation into the origin of the explosion, including the leak theory, while the WHO has said it wants to do more work.

The head of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters at the summit: We believe that all hypotheses should be open, and we should proceed to the second phase to really know the origin.