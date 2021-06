Tunisians protest police brutality in working-class areas | Middle East News

The violent protests come after a widely circulated video showing police stripping and beating a young man appeared last week.

Clashes have erupted in the Tunisian capital as hundreds of young people came out to protest police brutality in working-class neighborhoods following the recent death of a man in police custody. Protesters were seen throwing sticks, chairs and water bottles at security forces who were firing tear gas and arresting several people in the Sidi Hassine area on the outskirts of Tunisia. Saturday’s violence followed three consecutive nights of protests after a young man was killed in suspicious circumstances in the neighborhood, according to the Tunisian League for Human Rights (LTDH). The man died on Tuesday after being arrested by police on suspicion of drug trafficking, according to local media. Earlier Saturday, several dozen left-wing activists and working-class residents demonstrated in front of the interior ministry in protest of the death for which the family blamed police. In a statement, LTDH denounced the violence suffered by citizens during confrontations with police in order to silence the voices of protest, blaming Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi who is also the interim interior minister. Mechichi has denied the claim. What happened today in Tunisia #Tunisia

Photo from @DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/AAbc85kBxf Aayen Amayed (@AmayedAymen) June 12, 2021 Saturday’s demonstrations echoed past grievances following the death of a 19-year-old African Club supporter named Omar Laabidi in 2018. Among the demonstrators were the mothers of three young men who died during the last three years after their arrest. They say they are campaigning to find justice for their children. Laabidis ‘mother said she was still awaiting respect for her sons’ rights. Authorities are also investigating a separate incident, which came to light after a video of what appeared to be plainclothes officers beating a naked minor came to light. The police officers involved in the incident were arrested, with the prime minister saying the incident was shocking and unacceptable. This incident also happened in Sidi Hassine district. Following the shocking levels of violence and police abuse on Sidi Hassine’s working class hood in recent days, some have posted this image, a darker version of the Tunisian State seal: “No order, no freedom, no justice” https://t.co/EtgaEykH7Q Fadil Aliriza (@FadilAliriza) June 11, 2021 Ten years after a revolution that overthrew the old ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisian security forces have yet to see significant reform. Officials very rarely face prosecution for alleged abuses. The Tunisian Independent High Commission on Human Rights said Thursday that incidents such as those in Sidi Hassine risked undermining trust in the state and its institutions.







