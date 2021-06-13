International
Director Hansal Mehta goes from ‘criticizing’ Rahul Gandhi to ‘I am on your side’
‘Liberals’ in India take pride in the imaginary conversations they have in their minds which they call “speaking the truth to power”. They also like to believe that all the things that go wrong with them are the side effects of these imaginary conversations. In addition, this rule of ‘standing up against fascism’ goes for a hit whenever the ruling party is not BJP. In this case, they would stand with corrupt and convicted politicians serving prison sentences just because they are in opposition.
‘Liberal’ filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Saturday set off a storm after that lowkey pretended to criticize Rahul Gandhi and the lack of democracy in Congress.
We do not need a third front. We need a credible, young Indian National Congress for a more vibrant and strengthened democracy. The existing Congress needs to be reorganized. RahulGandhi he must understand this and step aside.
– Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 12, 2021
The Mehta tweet came just days after Jitin Prasada left Congress to join the BJP sparking so-called criticism, with everyone valuing their cookies asking Congress to reevaluate why such long-standing leaders are leaving the party.
Besides, Mehta’s ‘rebellion’ was not rightly taken up by congressional assistant journalists.
I understand that you are saying that he is hindering the democratic process from behind the scenes without holding office. If you feel that way, do you think the people in Congress you assume they are not taking in will have the ability to seize the power of the BJP or any other party?
– Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) June 12, 2021
Apparently, if opposing Congresses within Congress do not have the strength to take Rahul Gandhi, how will they get even BJP?
I love all this faltu advice for any party, but for BJP, which honestly needs more current advice than anyone else !!!!
– ranjona banerji (@ranjona) June 12, 2021
Filmmakers and other ‘journalists’ of other independent films proved too wrong to accuse Mehta of giving ‘false advice’ to Congress and not BJP.
Even a non-bjp lamp post is better than any bjp candidate. If anti bjp voters expect perfection, they are behaving like Andrea in Galileo. (CF. Galileo by Brecht). The perfect should never be the enemy of the good.
– saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) June 13, 2021
More such pearls of wisdom were exchanged where mint columnist Salil Tripathi inadvertently ended up comparing opposition leaders to a candlestick.
Soon, congressional officials also gathered to question Mehta to question Rahul Gandhi.
Mehta was questioned about his professional decision to act as the Creative Producer of the Accidental Prime Minister, the political drama based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name which spoke of India under the UPA era and as Dr. Manmohan Singh, then Prime Minister of India a victim of the dynastic approach of Congress.
However, after showing his place, Mehta quickly admitted the mistake of connecting with the film. After all, ‘I’m on your side’.
But why this sudden discussion of congressional leadership? Good
When a visibly irritated Mehta responded a little rudely, he received another round of reprimand from ‘neutral’ reporters. But then Mehta clarified how will Congress manage to win 2024 if the party does not look and reinvent itself?
You see, that’s right.
Congress and their loyalists are still unable to overcome the shock of not only losing the 2019 election, but the BJP surpassing them and themselves from the previous term. Something that was ‘rightfully so’ was taken not once, but twice. That it could happen for the third time now is making them nervous.
This mocking ‘liberal vs liberal’ war is just that. Gentle mourners trying to wake up the emperors because, well, at this pace, Rahul Gandhi will also lose Wayanad the next election.
This ‘Rahul Gandhi / Congress should introspect’ is a tirade that appears every few months whenever someone leaves the party. Remember, this did not come when Congress was left with a big zero in the West Bengal elections, where the BJP made significant progress against the ruling TMC. Despite the fact that Congress did not win a single seat and the BJP went from 2 seats in the previous elections to the main opposition party, it was the BJP that was painted as the ‘losers’.
Defeating the BJP somehow seems to be the bigger goal than winning Congress.
But with BJP out of power, the ecosystem of Congress will turn to placing these intellectuals where they want to go, like running a film school somewhere to head a department somewhere. Which is what they want. That is why they want Congress to return to power.
Not because they think Rahul Gandhi or any other Congress leader on issues is an excellent and capable administrator, but because it will only be under Congress their ecosystem will thrive without question.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]