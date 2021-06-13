Director Hansal Mehta goes from ‘criticizing’ Rahul Gandhi to ‘I am on your side’

‘Liberals’ in India take pride in the imaginary conversations they have in their minds which they call “speaking the truth to power”. They also like to believe that all the things that go wrong with them are the side effects of these imaginary conversations. In addition, this rule of ‘standing up against fascism’ goes for a hit whenever the ruling party is not BJP. In this case, they would stand with corrupt and convicted politicians serving prison sentences just because they are in opposition.

‘Liberal’ filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Saturday set off a storm after that lowkey pretended to criticize Rahul Gandhi and the lack of democracy in Congress.

We do not need a third front. We need a credible, young Indian National Congress for a more vibrant and strengthened democracy. The existing Congress needs to be reorganized. RahulGandhi he must understand this and step aside. – Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 12, 2021

The Mehta tweet came just days after Jitin Prasada left Congress to join the BJP sparking so-called criticism, with everyone valuing their cookies asking Congress to reevaluate why such long-standing leaders are leaving the party.

Besides, Mehta’s ‘rebellion’ was not rightly taken up by congressional assistant journalists.

I understand that you are saying that he is hindering the democratic process from behind the scenes without holding office. If you feel that way, do you think the people in Congress you assume they are not taking in will have the ability to seize the power of the BJP or any other party? – Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) June 12, 2021

Apparently, if opposing Congresses within Congress do not have the strength to take Rahul Gandhi, how will they get even BJP?

I love all this faltu advice for any party, but for BJP, which honestly needs more current advice than anyone else !!!! – ranjona banerji (@ranjona) June 12, 2021

Filmmakers and other ‘journalists’ of other independent films proved too wrong to accuse Mehta of giving ‘false advice’ to Congress and not BJP.

Even a non-bjp lamp post is better than any bjp candidate. If anti bjp voters expect perfection, they are behaving like Andrea in Galileo. (CF. Galileo by Brecht). The perfect should never be the enemy of the good. – saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) June 13, 2021

More such pearls of wisdom were exchanged where mint columnist Salil Tripathi inadvertently ended up comparing opposition leaders to a candlestick.

Soon, congressional officials also gathered to question Mehta to question Rahul Gandhi.

Gaurav Pandhi attacks Mehta

Mehta was questioned about his professional decision to act as the Creative Producer of the Accidental Prime Minister, the political drama based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name which spoke of India under the UPA era and as Dr. Manmohan Singh, then Prime Minister of India a victim of the dynastic approach of Congress.

However, after showing his place, Mehta quickly admitted the mistake of connecting with the film. After all, ‘I’m on your side’.

But why this sudden discussion of congressional leadership? Good

Congressman Gaurav Pandhi attacking Hansal Mehta

When a visibly irritated Mehta responded a little rudely, he received another round of reprimand from ‘neutral’ reporters. But then Mehta clarified how will Congress manage to win 2024 if the party does not look and reinvent itself?

You see, that’s right.

Congress and their loyalists are still unable to overcome the shock of not only losing the 2019 election, but the BJP surpassing them and themselves from the previous term. Something that was ‘rightfully so’ was taken not once, but twice. That it could happen for the third time now is making them nervous.

This mocking ‘liberal vs liberal’ war is just that. Gentle mourners trying to wake up the emperors because, well, at this pace, Rahul Gandhi will also lose Wayanad the next election.

This ‘Rahul Gandhi / Congress should introspect’ is a tirade that appears every few months whenever someone leaves the party. Remember, this did not come when Congress was left with a big zero in the West Bengal elections, where the BJP made significant progress against the ruling TMC. Despite the fact that Congress did not win a single seat and the BJP went from 2 seats in the previous elections to the main opposition party, it was the BJP that was painted as the ‘losers’.

Defeating the BJP somehow seems to be the bigger goal than winning Congress.

But with BJP out of power, the ecosystem of Congress will turn to placing these intellectuals where they want to go, like running a film school somewhere to head a department somewhere. Which is what they want. That is why they want Congress to return to power.

Not because they think Rahul Gandhi or any other Congress leader on issues is an excellent and capable administrator, but because it will only be under Congress their ecosystem will thrive without question.