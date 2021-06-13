Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies in New Delhi, condolences poured out | Latest India News





Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly Indira Hridayesh died in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. She was 80 years old. Shocking shock that our old leader has left us suddenly. She had met various party leaders and attended a party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. The day before Friday I had spoken to her and she told me about continuing to hold protests against the state government. Its loss is adjustable, said Suryakant Dhasmana, deputy chairman of the Uttarakhand unit of Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party as well as some political leaders touching the political spectrum condoled the death of Indira Hridayesh. “Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Grieved by her downfall. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti, “The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wrote on Twitter. Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her fall. Consolations to the family and its supporters. About Shanti: KM arenarendramodi – PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 13, 2021 The Congress party wrote on Twitter about her death, saying it was shocking. “The news of the death of the leader of the Uttarakhand Congress Legislative Party Dr Indira Hridayesh is shocking. The condolences of the entire Congress family are with her family and loved ones. May God grant the departed soul a place at the feet of Sri,” Congress said. tweeted in Hindi. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also posted his message of condolence for Indira Hridayesh on Twitter. “I received the sad news of the death of the top leader of Uttarakhand, former minister, leader of the opposition in the current assembly and my older sister, the respected Smt. Indira Hridayesh from. I pray to God for her soul, “Tirath Singh Rawat wrote in Hindi. “My acquaintance with Smt Indira Hridayesh ji has been decades old. I have always received the warmth of a big sister from her. She has always been at the forefront of raising issues of public interest in the assembly. I express my condolences to the family and supporters its during this difficult time, “he added.







